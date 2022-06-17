Why wearing eco-friendly sun cream could leave you red-faced

Environmentally friendly mineral-based sun creams do not provide the protection they claim to, according to new research by the consumer watchdog

Which? tested five mineral SPF30 products and found none of them offered the level of protection claimed on their packaging.

Three of the products failed tests for sun protection factor (SPF), which measures a sun cream’s ability to filter both UVB rays and UVA rays, which can increase the risk of skin cancer and lead to darkening and ageing of the skin.

Eight chemical-based sun creams, including cheaper supermarket own brands, passed both the SPF and the UVA testing.

Most high street sunscreens work because they use ingredients that absorb UV rays, whereas mineral sunscreens physically block ultraviolet radiation using ingredients such as titanium dioxide or zinc oxide.

Some mineral sun creams use other ingredients that make them non-biodegradable and environmentally harmful but most genuine mineral-based sunscreens are considered to be safer for the environment.

Four out of the five mineral sunscreens that failed Which? tests market themselves as being better for the environment, with “reef safe” or “ocean friendly” messages on their packaging.

Some chemical-based sun creams have been found to have a harmful effect on coral reefs. Previous studies found that exposure to oxybenzone (a chemical sunscreen filter) has the power to trap juvenile coral in its own skeleton, preventing future growth.

One of the least effective mineral-based brands tested by Which?, Clinique Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, which costs £26 for a 125ml bottle, barely provided a third of the claimed SPF level, according to the testing.

Tropic Skin Shade Cream, costing £28 for 200ml, co-owned by Lord Sugar and former Apprentice contestant Susan Ma, barely provided a third of its claimed SPF30 and also failed tests for UVA.

However, Which? said it was the only brand that had committed to a full re-testing of its product and had ceased sales while it waited for the results.

Alba Botanica Sensitive Mineral Fragrance Free, £11.99 for 113ml, which is sold on the high street at Holland and Barrett, also failed both SPF and UVA testing.

Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Protective Sun Milk (£10.50/100ml) passed the Which? UVA testing but also offered significantly less SPF protection than claimed, meaning it failed the tests.

The fifth mineral sunscreen, Green People Scent Free Sun Cream SPF30 at £25.50 for 200ml, which also uses chemical UV filters, passed on SPF protection but failed when it came to blocking UVA rays.

Which? said products needed to pass both SPF and UVA tests to be considered acceptable, so it had labelled all five mineral products that failed its testing as Don't Buys.

Hawaiian Tropic and Clinique rejected the Which? findings.

'A massive concern'

Green People said it was investigating further and Alba Botanica did not respond to requests for comment.

Edgewell, which makes Hawaiian Tropic, said: "We are proud of the quality and performance of our products and we stand behind their labelling.

"In the specific case of our product Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Protective Sun Lotion Skin Nourishing Milk SPF 30, we firmly disagree with the testing results obtained by Which?

“Our product was tested using the ISO 24444 method and obtained a SPF result of 34.5.

"In addition, our product obtained results for UVA protection levels that surpass the minimum thresholds required by European regulations currently recognised by the United Kingdom."

Natalie Hitchins, Which? head of home products and services, said: “It's a massive concern that none of the expensive mineral sunscreens in our tests offered the level of protection claimed on their packaging.

"Our advice is don't waste your money or take any unnecessary risks - stick to a tried and tested and reliable sun cream.

“We've found plenty of highly effective, cheap sunscreens available on the high street so there's no need to splash out to keep you and your loved ones safe in the sun."