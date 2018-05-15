Why Are The Warriors Called 'The Hamptons Five'?

If you've been watching the NBA playoffs, you may have heard of the Golden State Warriors starting their "Hamptons Five" lineup. And if you're like me, you were probably wondering why a team from the west coast was referring to a rich area in New York for their nicknames.

As it turns out, the "Hamptons Five" nickname originates from Kevin Durant's free agency meeting with Golden State. Just weeks after blowing a 3-1 lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, Durant expressed interest in playing in the Bay and the Warriors understandably pursued the star forward.

The two sides met at the Hamptons on New York's Long Island. To convince Durant, four Warriors stars attended the meeting: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.

"The first conversation with all of us was in the Hamptons," Green said in February. "[Durant] asked us, 'How do I fit in? Y'all have won a championship. Y'all just lost in Game 7.' And Steph goes in there and says, 'I'm not worried about being the face of the team. We want you here with us.'"

As we all know, Durant was convinced and signed with the Warriors on July 4. Golden State easily won the 2017 NBA title and seems to be well on their way to another.

This year, the Athletic SF editor-in-chief Tim Kawakami originally created the nickname and it stuck.

"I still am amused that we just matter-of-factly call them the Hamptons Five," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said last week.

"I just feel really strange as a coach to say, 'The Hamptons Five played really well tonight,'" he added. "I can't say that, but you can."

Who are the Hamptons Five?

• Stephen Curry

• Draymond Green

• Klay Thompson

• Andre Iguodala

• Kevin Durant