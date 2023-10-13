Why are Walmart and Target closing their doors for Thanksgiving Day? Here’s what we know

Thanksgiving Day is still a month and a half away and many stores have said they will not be open for the holiday.

Walmart is closing its stores once again for the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 23, the company announced on social media this week.

“Thanksgiving is such a special day during a very busy season,” said John Furner, Walmart CEO and president. “We want you to spend that day at home with family and loved ones.”

Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones. Hear from John Furner about how we're closing Walmart stores on Thanksgiving again this year. pic.twitter.com/fNIONuTn3b — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) October 9, 2023

This is the fourth year in a row that Walmart has closed its stores on Thanksgiving.

In 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic Walmart announced it was closing its stores for the holiday — the first time the retail giant had closed for Thanksgiving since the late 1980s, according to USA Today.

Ever since, the Arkansas-based company has closed its stores for the November holiday.

These stores in Texas will close on Thanksgiving Day?

Walmart isn’t the only store that closes on Thanksgiving

Target announced in late 2021 that it would be closing its stores on Thanksgiving day moving forward. The move came after the chain closed its stores in 2020 and 2021 to help minimize crowds during the pandemic.

Sam’s Club, a separate entity owned by Walmart, closes its stores on Thanksgiving day. Warehouse retail chain Costco also closes its doors for the holiday.

Both Trader Joe’s and Aldi also close on Thanksgiving.

What grocery stores in Texas are open on Thanksgiving Day?

There’s still plenty of grocers open to snag one last pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving Day. The following hours are subject to change from each store: