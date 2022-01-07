Why 'Voice' Star Wendy Moten's Latest Mention of Blake Shelton on Instagram Has Fans Going Wild

Wendy Moten’s future is looking brighter than ever, and she can’t wait to hit the ground running with new music. And in a happy surprise, The Voice season 21 runner-up winner is teasing that she might be creating magic in the studio with none other than her former coach, country star Blake Shelton.

On December 21, a week after Girl Named Tom was named the 2021 Voice winner, Wendy gave her fans an update on Instagram that she had had her elbow surgery, and is getting ready to get back on stage. As viewers may know, during the November 23 live show, the former backup singer tripped over a speaker on stage and broke her right elbow and fractured her left hand. But this incident didn’t stop her from making it all the way to the finale.

Now, Wendy is focusing on making a full comeback. “Counting the days until I have fully recovered from my elbow surgery so I can get back to work finishing recording my new music and performing live!!!” she wrote. “I’ll most definitely keep you all posted and I hope there’s something in the works with @blakeshelton too !!! Fingers crossed 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽!!! #thevoice #teamblake.”

After hearing from Wendy that she was finally on the road to recovery, her fans were ecstatic to know that she was doing well. Many followers took to the comments section with heartfelt messages about her surgery and were delighted about potential new music with Blake.

“Praying for a fast and easy recover! So excited to see what you bring in the future Wendy, you’re a queen!!!!,” one person wrote. "Yes, you and Blake NEED to collab!” another added. “So excited for the great things ahead of you and hoping for a collab with @blakeshelton ! 🤩❤️,” a follower commented.

In honor of The Voice finale, Wendy got back up on stage with Blake to combine soul and country for a rendition of Christina Aguilera and Blake's “Just a Fool.” Beforehand, the two reflected on how far they had come and unsurprisingly, they only had great things to say about each other. “Thank you believing in me. Thank you for not giving up on me,” Wendy told Blake behind the scenes.

Story continues

When the winner was officially announced, Blake shared sweet words about Wendy on social media. “@WendyMoten there are no words to describe how much I’ve loved having you on my team! It was a privilege to share the stage with you!” he captioned a photo of them.

We hope we see these two singing together again very soon!

You Might Also Like