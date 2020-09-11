Why a visit by a Saudi official to New Jersey is now part of the 9/11 investigation

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — In the weeks leading up to the 9/11 terror attack, a little-known Saudi diplomat made a special trip to Jersey City.

The official purpose of the visit by Mussaed Ahmed al-Jarrah was to deliver a $1 million gift from a Saudi prince to the Al-Tawheed mosque on Jersey City’s West Side Avenue. But now, advocates for 9/11 victims are asking whether the trip — and $1 million donation — are linked to the deadliest terror attack on American soil, which took place 19 years ago.

In a court filing earlier this year, the FBI disclosed that al-Jarrah, who was assigned to the Saudi Embassy in Washington, D.C., was one of a handful of Saudi officials who provided money, lodging and other help during the summer of 2001 to the 9/11 jihadists before they crashed hijacked commercial jetliners into the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, the Pentagon and a farm field in Pennsylvania.

It was the first time that al-Jarrah had been linked to the 9/11 plot in any way.

Left unresolved was whether al-Jarrah's visit to the mosque in Jersey City with a $1 million donation was linked to 9/11.

The $1 million represented a massive donation for almost any religious group under any circumstances. But it was especially significant for a relatively unknown mosque in one of Jersey City’s most economically disadvantaged neighborhoods.

The donation did not get substantial media coverage. Only the Qatar-based Islamic news service, Al Jazeera, reported on the $1 million gift.

Questions about the gift were not even raised in 2003, when the mosque’s imam, Alaa Al-Sadawi, was convicted on federal currency manipulation charges after he was caught raising money for a questionable charity that reportedly helped support Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaida network, which carried out the 9/11 attacks.

Now, however, questions are mounting. Lawyers representing the families of thousands of 9/11 victims in a massive, slow-moving lawsuit against the Saudi government plan to investigate whether the Jersey City trip — and perhaps the $1 million gift — were actually part of a secret effort by Saudi officials to assist the team of militant Islamists who carried out the 9/11 attacks.

That lawsuit being heard in federal court in lower Manhattan took a dramatic turn late Thursday when the magistrate judge hearing the case released a witness list that includes two dozen Saudi officials, among them several members of the royal family who may have known about the trip to Jersey City. Al-Jarrah was also approved to be a witness who can be interrogated by lawyers for the 9/11 families.

The 40-page ruling by Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn, dated Aug. 27 but released on the eve of the 9/11 anniversary, is considered a major legal victory by the lawyers for the families.

Netburn rejected arguments by the Saudis that their officials had diplomatic immunity. But her ruling does not necessarily mean depositions will take place soon. The Saudis are expected to mount additional challenges to the witness list.

The potentially explosive allegation about the Jersey City mosque is yet another in a series of charges surfacing in recent months that some Saudi officials not only knew about the 9/11 plot but actively assisted the team of 19 operatives from al-Qaida before the attack took place.

In March, this columnist reported that lawyers for the 9/11 victims approached dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi a year before he was killed by Saudi operatives in Istanbul. The revelation about Khashoggi possibly assisting with the 9/11 victims' lawsuit emerged during a court hearing in which the victims' lawyers also claimed that some of the witnesses in their case had been threatened.

