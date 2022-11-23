Why has the Victoria state election campaign turned so ugly?

Adeshola Ore and Benita Kolovos
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Diego Fedele, Joel Carrett/AAP</span>
Photograph: Diego Fedele, Joel Carrett/AAP

Victoria goes to the polls on Saturday after a fierce election campaign, punctuated by accusations of unnamed Nazi candidates, violence at early voting booths, allegations of vote-rigging and political interference, and two anti-corruption referrals.

Daniel Andrews, the nation’s longest serving incumbent leader, is seeking a third four-year term against the Liberal leader, Matthew Guy, who took the Coalition to a devastating loss in 2018.

But the big policy differences between the major parties – the opposition’s pledge to shelve the Suburban Rail Loop project to help fund the healthcare system and Labor’s vow to revitalise a state-owned electricity corporation – have become overshadowed by personal attacks in what has increasingly become a vicious campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know about the contest, including how and why the campaign turned ugly.

What’s the state of play?

Labor won the 2018 election in a “Danslide”, securing more than 57% of the two-party-preferred vote and leaving the Coalition with 27 of the 88 seats in the Legislative Assembly.

To form government, a party needs 45 seats in the lower house. This means that to win outright, the Coalition needs to gain a net 18 seats. But it enters the 2022 race in a worse position than 2018, thanks to an electoral redistribution.

The opposition remains the underdog but polls suggest the race is tightening in its final days. The Age published a Resolve Strategic poll on Tuesday showing the major parties tied on first preferences, although Labor was ahead 53-47 once preferences were allocated.

There’s a lot of interest in how the Greens and independent candidates will perform off the back of the federal election result.

What are the key issues?

Both parties have focused heavily on health, announcing billions of dollars for new or upgraded hospitals. The Coalition pledged to shelve the first stage of the government’s Suburban Rail Loop project to spend more on health.

The cost of living has also been a central theme. The Coalition pledged to cap Melbourne public transport fares at $2 a day, halve regional V/Line fares and provide free transport for healthcare workers. Labor said it would slash the price of regional public transport and announced a plan to save households $250 on electricity bills. The Coalition said it would cut the electricity supply charge for six months, saving households an estimated $235, and provide $500 vouchers for those on the state’s dental waiting list.

Related: ‘Not here to have a fight’: Victorian political leaders ditch aggression for debate amid cut-throat campaign

One of the pledges with the biggest cut through has been Labor’s promise to revive the State Electricity Commission, privatised by Jeff Kennett in the 1990s. The new SEC will be responsible for building renewable energy projects, which Labor says will help to push down power prices in the long term. It includes a $1bn investment to deliver 4.5 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, owned by the state.

Why is the campaign being called ugly?

Early on the opposition sought to make the election a referendum on the premier and his handling of the pandemic. Its decision to preference all other candidates ahead of Labor prompted the government to accuse it of supporting people with “abhorrent” views. “The Liberal party are preferencing people who are not just antisemites but they are Nazis, they are racists,” Andrews said last week, without naming candidates. The Liberals strongly rejected Andrews’ claims, with their deputy leader, David Southwick, saying the use of the term was “completely inappropriate and desperate” and the “last thing anyone wants is a Nazi in the parliament”.

Andrews’ past has also featured heavily after the Herald Sun revisited his fall down steps at a holiday house last year, and a 2013 collision with a cyclist involving his wife. The news reports dominated the premier’s daily press conferences, despite offering little new information.

Last week two referrals to the state’s anti-corruption watchdog were made on the same day. The Victorian Electoral Commission announced it was referring an investigation into an alleged attempt to circumvent a donations law involving Guy and his former chief of staff Mitch Catlin to the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission. Guy has denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, explosive videos of “preference whisperer” Glenn Druery bragging about his ability to exploit the system and influence multiple seats in the state’s upper house led the opposition to refer Andrews, as well as the Labor party and the Construction Forestry Maritime Mining and Energy Union, to Ibac.

There has also been court action over Labor billboards being removed, “dirty” flyers distributed about the Greens and an investigation into comments by the independent MP Catherine Cumming, who told an anti-lockdown rally she wanted to turn Andrews into “red mist”. Victoria police have cleared Cumming of inciteful behaviour.

At the weekend Guy said the Liberal party candidate Renee Heath would not sit within the party room if elected, after a Nine investigation into her membership of the ultra-conservative City Builders Church, which detailed allegations of gay conversion.

Why has it turned so vicious?

Dr Zareh Ghazarian, a political scientist at Monash University, said Victoria’s lockdowns had deepened political polarisation in the state.

“Some of the stuff we’re seeing now, and some of the creation of new political parties, have their root in this polarisation, especially for those who felt like the government could have dealt with Covid in a different way,” he told Guardian Australia.

“Thanks to Covid we’ve seen in Victoria some nastiness in the political discourse. We’ve seen gallows being paraded, we’ve seen all sorts of vile things said.”

Ghazarian said the campaign had also been shaped by the opposition being a significant underdog, according to polls, bookies and pundits.

“Going into the campaign, the expectation was that the Coalition was destined to lose. The polls that have come out since really haven’t shown us that there’s been massive movements in community sentiment but it could be the case that polls are missing something.”

What about the teals and Greens?

Simon Holmes à Court’s crowdfunding initiative, Climate 200, which backed teal candidates at a federal level, is directing supporters to donate to four Victorian independents running in Caulfield, Hawthorn, Kew and Mornington.

Other independents are running across the state, including Felicity Frederico in Brighton and Clarke Martin in Sandringham, both in Melbourne’s Bayside where Zoe Daniel won Goldstein from Liberal Tim Wilson at the federal election.

In Melton and Point Cook, in Melbourne’s growing west, Labor is fending off independent challengers of a different kind – prominent locals hoping to make the “safe seats” marginal in an effort to win funding for much-needed infrastructure.

Labor is facing stiff competition from the Greens in Richmond and Albert Park, where long-serving MPs are retiring, and in Northcote, which it holds on a slim margin of 1.7%.


Latest Stories

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Bengals, Burrow look to keep momentum after beating Steelers

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow said Sunday's 37-30 win over the Steelers was “one of my favorites since I've been here.” Despite being without receiver Ja'Marr Chase and losing running back Joe Mixon to a concussion, the Bengals took control in the second half. The third-year quarterback liked how it went down. There were scoring drives of 92 and 93 yards. Backup running back Samaje Perine caught three touchdown passes, and Trenton Irwin, who was promoted from the practice s

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs nailed a wild 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 108-107 after blowing a 19-point lead Friday night. The Magic led by 19 in the third quarter, only to see the Bulls tie it early in the fourth. The Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic had a chance to seal a win against his former team, but he missed two free throws with Chicago up 107-105 with 12.2 seconds remaining. The Magic got the rebound. Suggs dribbled up the right side, spun, stepped b

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes

    DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues in all phases of the game. There were dropped touchdown passes by Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on back-to-back plays from the Buffalo 14. Brissett fum

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs heaped more misery on the slumping Sabres. The winger had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as Toronto defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend its Atlantic Division rival's losing run to eight. "Just doing me, like usual," said Marner, who had points in 13 straight outings last season. "Trying to buzz out there, trying to be the best I can be. "Lucky enough