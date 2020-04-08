Why Vertical International Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8375) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we'll look at Vertical International Holdings Limited (HKG:8375) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Vertical International Holdings:

0.013 = HK$1.2m ÷ (HK$123m - HK$28m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Vertical International Holdings has an ROCE of 1.3%.

View our latest analysis for Vertical International Holdings

Is Vertical International Holdings's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Vertical International Holdings's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 9.7% average in the Electronic industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside Vertical International Holdings's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Story continues

Vertical International Holdings's current ROCE of 1.3% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 43%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Vertical International Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:8375 Past Revenue and Net Income April 8th 2020

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Vertical International Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Vertical International Holdings's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Vertical International Holdings has total assets of HK$123m and current liabilities of HK$28m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 23% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.

Our Take On Vertical International Holdings's ROCE

That's not a bad thing, however Vertical International Holdings has a weak ROCE and may not be an attractive investment. You might be able to find a better investment than Vertical International Holdings. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

I will like Vertical International Holdings better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.