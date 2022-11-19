Why Vadim Nemkov values Bellator title defense, grand prix win over $1 million prize

CHICAGO – Vadim Nemkov is champion, and that’s all that matters to him.

The Bellator light heavyweight champ defended his belt once again, defeating Corey Anderson by decision in the main event of Friday’s Bellator 288. The title bout served as the final of the promotion’s 205-pound grand prix.

The victory came with a $1 million prize for winning the tournament. But although that’s a hefty bonus, Nemkov (16-2 MMA, 8-1 BMMA) is happier about remaining champion and winning the tournament than the money.

“As I said before, victory is more important for me than money,” Nemkov told reporters at the Bellator 288 post-fight press conference. “But when the $1 million hits my bank account, I’ll probably feel it a little better, but it’s more important to get this belt and win a tournament of this magnitude. That’s what’s more important to me.”

The bout against Anderson (16-6 MMA, 3-2 BMMA) was a rematch, as they fought to a no contest back in April. The bout ended after an illegal accidental clash of heads ruled Nemkov out of action.

It was a tough moment for Nemkov, as the fight wasn’t going his way prior to the collision. However, today, he feels he showed an accurate representation of how he’d fare against Anderson.

“I was very disappointed with my last fight,” Nemkov said. “I think I showed 10 percent of my capabilities. In this fight, I was able to show 100 percent. I was able to show I can counter wrestle, wrestle, strike, and I’m just very well-rounded, so I’m very happy.”

Nemkov already has a return date for his next title defense. The Russian fighter is expected to take on Yoel Romero on Feb. 4 at Bellator 290 in California.

Nemkov very much likes the matchup.

“It is an honor,” Nemkov said regarding a fight with Romero. “I watched him fight when I was just starting up, and I remember his fights, and now I get to fight him, so it’s definitely an honor.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 288.

