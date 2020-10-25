Why US election candidates talking about India must listen to Mohan Bhagwat’s speech

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Vijaya Dashami speech takes place at the RSS headquarter grounds in Nagpur every year. But one can't geotag it in that exact space and time. In their Dashami speech, Sarsanghchalaks have travelled back and forth in time and covered immense geopolitical expanse to set the agenda of the culturally Hindu nation they espouse and work towards.

Naturally, when the present RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday calmly assured Indians, especially Muslims, that there was nothing for them to fear from the Citizenship Amendment Act, that it was only meant for persecuted minorities in our neighbourhood and does not change naturalisation laws already in place and affect no Indian, he was sending out a signal far and wide about India's civilisational values.

It is important to send out such messages once in a while. It is important to tell the world that more than 12,000 kilometres away in the world's most powerful nation, Democrats such as presidential and vice-presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, or Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal may call themselves 'progressive' and attack India, but they have no idea or understanding of India's civilisational reality.

Biden and Harris have both sailed into the troubled waters of Kashmir harpooning India, criticised CAA and NRC, and expressed concerns about Indian minorities. Late last year, Jayapal introduced a Congressional resolution in the House of Representatives, urging the Narendra Modi government to lift restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir and preserve religious freedom for all residents.

It also demanded that the Indian government allow international human rights observers and journalists to visit Jammu and Kashmir

Jayapal, along with young Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, is steering the Dems in a new direction. They spearhead the supposedly 'liberal' agenda of speaking out against persecution of people, but the persecuted are almost always Muslim, and overwhelmingly from Palestine, Kashmir or Myanmar.

The long and violent history of terrorism perpetrated by these 'persecuted' people are never brought into question.

The 'progressives' never condemn the suicide bombings by Hamas or Hezbollah, nor do they flinch at the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland or the wanton land-grab, rape, conversion and murder of minorities in Pakistan or Bangladesh.

Which is why it is important for Bhagwat to reassure that India's new laws are not informed by vengeance or bigotry. These are consistent with India's civilisational values of providing home and safety to the oppressed.

And India, which has seen waves and waves of murderous invasions and crippling colonialism, will not shy from defending itself primarily peacefully by strengthening its constitutional bulwark against such forces in the future.

Candidates bringing up India in the US elections should take out 30 minutes to hear his speech.

