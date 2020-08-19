Why the Updated 27-inch iMac with 5K Retina Display Is the Ultimate Home Office Tool

From Best Products

The 27-inch iMac is the latest Apple computer to get welcome updates in 2020, joining the likes of the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro. The highlights, in addition to the anticipated bumps in processor and graphics power, include an even more captivating 5K Retina display, a FaceTime camera with a higher resolution, and upgraded audio hardware. Combined, they make the all-in-one desktop an even more capable productivity and creativity tool.



KEY SPECS



• 10th-generation Core i5 (six-core), Core i7 (eight-core), Core i9 (10-core) processors

• AMD Radeon Pro graphics

• 27-inch 5K Retina display with True Tone Technology, P3 color gamut

• Up to 128 GB of RAM; up to 8 TB SSD

• Full HD FaceTime camera, three studio-quality microphones

• Two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 compatibility, four USB 3 ports, SD card reader, Ethernet port















DESIGN: 8/10

A familiar sight

The new iMac looks just like the previous iteration

It's elegant, versatile, and exceptionally built

Its display bezels are sizable by today’s standards

There are no changes to the design of the new 27-inch iMac. The newcomer looks just like the previous generation, and like all products in the MacBook family, it's sleek, well-crafted, and has an all-metal build with a silver finish. Plus, the monitor comes with a compact stand that can easily adjust to your preferred viewing angle.

It’s worth noting that, compared to other all-in-one desktop computers, the iMac's display bezels are pretty sizable. Still, considering the product’s incredible display and top-shelf hardware, this is a compromise worth making.

DISPLAY: 10/10

The best desktop display is now even better

The 5K Retina is bright, sharp, vibrant, and a joy to use

True Tone tech is a helpful new feature

Nano-texture glass is expensive, but creative professionals should definitely consider it

The 27-inch 5K Retina display of the new iMac is a tech masterpiece, and among the main reasons the product is worth buying. With almost 15 million pixels, it’s super sharp, as well as incredibly bright. The panel supports a wide array of accurate colors, so it’s ideal for creative work, too.

True Tone technology is an exciting new feature of the 27-inch 5K Retina display. Available for the first time on an iMac, Apple’s signature screen tech utilizes built-in sensor to adjust the color temperature of the screen depending on the ambient lighting. It ensures that you’ll always view accurate colors.

View photos Photo credit: Apple More

In addition to True Tone, Apple also introduced optional nano-texture glass for the 5K Retina. The feature drastically reduces the display’s reflectivity, thus ensuring that users will view accurate colors and contrast regardless of the lighting in the room. It's already available on the Apple Pro Display XDR.

At $500, nano-texture is surely a pricey option. However, professional users who are investing in an iMac with top-tier specs should seriously consider it.

I thoroughly enjoyed the 5K Retina display while I tested the latest iMac. Every interaction — from editing images for work to online shopping — was enjoyable with so many vibrant pixels in front of me.

PERFORMANCE: 9/10

Praise-Worthy Speed and Audio

The new 27-inch iMac is considerably more powerful than the outgoing model

Its audio and video performance during teleconferencing is exceptional

The entry-level variant could use more RAM

Powered by Intel’s latest processors and AMD Radeon Pro graphics, the latest iMac is unsurprisingly among the most powerful desktop computers available today. Thankfully, ultra fast SSD storage is a standard feature in the 27-inch variant, offering a significant speed boost over the Fusion Drive (a combination of flash storage and a hard drive) that was found in the previous generation.

View photos Photo credit: Apple More