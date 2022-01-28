Why some unvaccinated Canadian travellers are still able to board a plane

·4 min read
Why some unvaccinated Canadian travellers are still able to board a plane

Since Canada has had a vaccine requirement for travellers for almost two months, air passengers may presume everyone over 12 on their flight is fully vaccinated.

But that's not necessarily the case, as some travellers, such as Canadians flying home from abroad, are exempt from the vaccine requirement.

Here's how the regulations work and why some unvaccinated travellers can still board flights.

Exceptions to the rule

Since Nov. 30, travellers ages 12 years plus four months and older must show proof they're fully vaccinated to board passenger flights, trains and cruise ships in Canada.

The federal government introduced the vaccine requirement to help boost vaccination rates and curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, the requirement doesn't apply to everyone. Unvaccinated foreigners in Canada can board a flight departing the country until Feb. 28. And some unvaccinated foreign nationals can still enter Canada, such as new permanent residents and those visiting for compassionate reasons.

If they have the cash, unvaccinated Canadians can still fly out of Canada on private planes, as long as those on board don't require access to restricted areas at commercial airports.

Canadians returning home are also exempt from the vaccine requirement. That means unvaccinated travellers who left the country before the vaccine requirement kicked in, or who departed in a private plane can still re-enter via a commercial flight — as long as they comply with pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirements.

"Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and persons registered under the Indian Act have the right of entry to Canada, and as such, can enter Canada whether vaccinated or not," said Transport Canada spokesperson, Sau Sau Liu, in an email.

A 'fundamental human right'

Kerri Froc, a constitutional law expert, said Canadians' right of entry is enshrined in our Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"You have the right to come into Canada if you're a citizen because [the charter] is basically trying to not have a situation where someone is stateless," said Froc, an associate law professor at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton.

"It's a very fundamental human right."

However, she said the government can, within reason, make returning home more difficult for unvaccinated travellers. Currently, those travellers face stricter entry requirements: they must take a COVID-19 test upon arrival, self-isolate for 14 days, and take a second test while in quarantine.

Between Nov. 28 and Jan. 8, 109,290 government-funded arrival tests were completed on partially or unvaccinated air passengers entering Canada, according to the latest government data. That total includes children over the age of four and foreign nationals.

WATCH | Proof of vaccination now required for travel:

The charter also says that Canadians have the right to leave Canada.

On Wednesday, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms filed a lawsuit in Federal Court, arguing Canada's vaccine requirement for air passengers is unconstitutional because, in part, it hinders mobility rights.

"It is profoundly disturbing that a marginalized group in Canada — the unvaccinated — are essentially prohibited from leaving the country," said Keith Wilson, lead counsel for the legal challenge, in a statement.

Transport Canada declined to comment on the lawsuit. However, in response to a separate inquiry, spokesperson Liu said Canadians' charter rights "are carefully considered" when implementing COVID-19 measures and that "the measures imposed are consistent with the charter."

Unvaccinated Canadians can still travel by car, but they likely won't get very far if they try to cross the border. The United States requires foreign travellers entering by both land and air to be fully vaccinated.

'I didn't have much choice'

Although unvaccinated Canadians have the right to enter Canada, once they arrive, they're prohibited from taking a connecting flight or train to another Canadian city. They can still travel home in a vehicle, but that option may not be feasible for people who live in remote communities.

Danya Kendell of Corner Brook, Nfld., flew to Denmark to visit her fiancé on Oct. 10 for a three-month visit.

Kendell said she was unvaccinated for personal reasons when she travelled to Denmark, and had no concerns about re-entering Canada in January.

"They can't really refuse you entry into Canada and I knew that."

Submitted by Dayna Kendell
Submitted by Dayna Kendell

However, after leaving Canada, Kendall soon discovered that she'd be barred from taking her connecting flight home from Toronto to Deer Lake, Nfld.

"I was pretty freaked out," she said. 'If you live on the East Coast of the country, if you're flying internationally, you have to either land or exit through Montreal or Toronto."

Kendell said driving from Toronto to Corner Brook — which is more than 2,000 kilometres and includes a ferry ride — just wasn't feasible. Faced with limited options, she said she decided to get vaccinated in Denmark and managed to qualify as fully vaccinated before her flight home.

"It got to the point where I didn't have much choice."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leads edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and Auston Matthews produced the shootout winner to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares each scored power-play goals to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a two-goal lead before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. But a late goal in the second period and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Terry scores team-leading 23rd goal, Ducks beat Bruins 5-3

    BOSTON (AP) — Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and the Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Boston Bruins with a 5-3 victory Monday night. Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists. David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal and Erik H

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Winning ways: Are the Chiefs suddenly the NFL's new dynasty?

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have won six straight AFC West titles, something never before accomplished, and will be hosting a record fourth consecutive conference championship game when Cincinnati visits Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They've been to the past two Super Bowls. Won a championship. Set so many league-best marks behind the unparalleled play of Patrick Mahomes and the brilliant coaching of Andy Reid that the rest of the NFL has ample reason to be jealous. So, are the

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • What's the best landing spot for Jakob Chychrun?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss potential landing spots for talented Arizona Coyotes defender Jakob Chychrun.

  • Justin Faulk said the quiet part out loud

    After the St. Louis Blues defenceman spoke honestly about his lack of enthusiasm toward crossing the border, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss why he's not alone.

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h