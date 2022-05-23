Why this under-seat travel bag is going viral on TikTok

Whether you have booked a spontaneous last-minute flight, or are finally off on your long-awaited and much-deserved holidays, you’ll be on the hunt for an under-seat travel bag.

If you've been stung by extra-baggage charges just as you are about to board the plane, you know it can really put a dampener on your trip. But, TikTok user @simply.franchesca has found the perfect bag to help you fit all your holiday essentials and comply with those pesky luggage requirements.

Available on Amazon, this Kono holdall measures in at just 35x20x20cm. This means that it’s cabin-approved by the notoriously stringent Ryanair as well as easyJet, British Airways, Etihad, Emirates, Delta, Flybe, Lufthansa, Norwegian, Jet2, KLM, Qatar, Wizz Air and Virgin Atlantic. It weighs only 0.3 kg, which means you won’t have to worry about going over the weight threshold either – winner, winner.

In the viral video, the TikTok creator has managed to fit in underwear, (4!!) bikinis, sarongs, summer dresses, gym sets, loungewear, sunglasses, sandals, straighteners, cosmetics, a little beach clutch AND a lot of electrical goods. This bag is so deceptively roomy, there was actually room to spare and, with only a £16 price tag, you can save your pennies for that giant Toblerone.

If that isn’t enough, the bag is made from a durable and waterproof material that will protect your belongings from rain (god forbid) or any mojito spillages (much more likely). It has a two-handle strap if you prefer, and a shoulder strap to simply sling over your body.

Thanks to a clever mounting strap, this truly practical holiday bargain can even be attached to your extendable trolley handle for easy-breezy wheeling through departures – perfect if you need to cram in those last-minute bits. It also comes with an easily-accessible front-zipped pocket so you don’t have to worry about rooting around in your bag for your passport.

The ultimate test was getting it through security, but we are happy to report that it passed with flying colours. So, if you don’t want to overheat loading up with extra layers of clothing to avoid that annoying (and costly) extra baggage charge, then this is the bag for you. Happy holidays!

