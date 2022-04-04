Why is UNC’s national championship game on so late? And on a school night, too.

By the time the Tar Heels tip off for their storybook championship game tonight, the littlest fans will likely be sleeping.

By the time of the final buzzer, win or lose, the clock will nearly strike midnight.

The NCAA men’s final starts at 9:20 p.m. Monday on TBS, prompting the annual chorus of boos from early risers.

“The East Coast is asleep by the time the second half starts,” tweeted fan Zechariah Avello. “Why so late?”

@NCAA @MarchMadnessMBB the east coast is asleep by the time the second half starts… why so late? pic.twitter.com/keCoNx8nnq — Zechariah Avello (@Z_Avello) April 4, 2022

A network spokesman confirmed our suspicions Monday: the game is set for maximum viewers nationwide. And even though 9:20 p.m. is getting toward bedtime on a Monday, it’s only 6:20 p.m. in California.

Set the game any earlier, and that’s when a lot of folks on the West Coast are driving home.

The women’s NCAA final started earlier on Sunday, but the spokesman explained Sundays are different.

This year’s start time for the men’s game isn’t different from last year’s or the year before. And the Saturday-Monday Final Four split is pretty time-honored.

So take Tuesday off if you can. Or DVR the game and somehow live in a media blackout until a friendlier viewing time.

But maybe add earplugs to that plan. Your neighbors might get loud.