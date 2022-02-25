Why is Ukraine not in NATO and is it too late to join? Here’s what experts, NATO say

Cassandre Coyer
·4 min read
Efrem Lukatsky/AP

The world watched as Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, bombing cities and bases as civilians flee the country, the Associated Press reported.

The invasion sparked outrage from world leaders.

“When bombs fall in Kyiv, this happens in Europe, not only in Ukraine. When missiles kill our people, it’s the death of all Europeans. Require more protection for Europe, more protection for Ukraine — as part of a democratic world,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the second day of attacks on Ukraine.

“Europe has sufficient force to stop this aggression. What to expect from European states further?”

As McClatchy News previously reported, the United States and other European countries who are members of NATO will unlikely get involved unless Russia launches a direct attack on one of the NATO members.

Ukraine is not a NATO member. Here’s why, experts say.

What are the requirements to become a NATO member?

NATO says it has an “open door policy” for members to join. “Any European country in a position to further the principles of the Washington Treaty and contribute to security in the Euro-Atlantic area can become a member of the Alliance at the invitation of the North Atlantic Council,” NATO says on their website.

“NATO’s line has always been, the door to membership to NATO is open to any state that chooses that it wants to join NATO. If it makes that choice independently, then there is a process and criteria to follow,” Sean Monaghan, a visiting fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies who’s focused his career on international defense policy, including NATO, told McClatchy News.

Countries who wish to join NATO need to meet “certain political, economic, and military goals.”

In 1995, the Alliance published requirements that countries seeking NATO membership should fulfill. “These include:

  • a functioning democratic political system based on a market economy;

  • the fair treatment of minority populations;

  • a commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflicts;

  • the ability and willingness to make a military contribution to NATO operations; and

  • a commitment to democratic civil-military relations and institutional structures.”

“So the basic point is that it is Ukraine’s choice. Now, in practical terms, absorbing a nation with a simmering conflict with unresolved territorial disputes would obviously be difficult for NATO because NATO then absorbs that conflict,” he added.

Why isn’t Ukraine a NATO member already?

“The feeling was, and probably still has been, that Ukraine hadn’t completely taken care of political corruption, that it was still developing its democracy,” Stanley Sloan, an expert in transatlantic relations at Middlebury College and a former international security officer, told McClatchy. “So there were some formal reasons why the Alliance could say that Ukraine was not ready yet to join the Alliance.”

At the Bucharest Summit in 2008, NATO welcomed Ukraine’s bid for membership and agreed that it could eventually become a member of NATO if it met some requirements, according to NATO’s website.

“There’s a lot of criteria for NATO membership. Ukraine didn’t really meet any of those, although it was on a path to meeting those,” Monaghan said. “And NATO was helping them meet those targets. There was a path then, but now that seems much, much less likely.”

But Sloan explained that an unwritten reason why Ukraine was not allowed to join NATO was because of concerns from European leaders about how that would affect their relationship with Russia.

“There are a lot of European Allies who were dead set against inviting Ukraine because they had hopes that they could develop a closer relationship with Moscow,” Sloan said.

“So there was both the formal and technically accurate reason, but also an unspoken, for the most part, political reason as well,” he added.

Monaghan explained that Russia’s strategy has been to foment conflicts in countries that might join NATO to make that process more difficult, like what is happening in Ukraine right now.

Is there still a chance for Ukraine to join NATO now?

“Unlikely, unlikely to happen. Just too fraught with too many difficulties at this point,” Sloan said when asked if Ukraine could join NATO now.

Sloan did emphasize that sympathy for Ukraine is huge right now and that, depending on how this conflict turns out, “it could result in a change in attitude inside NATO about membership for Ukraine. But we’ve got a lot to go through.”

“I think it’s an interesting question as to if the Alliance had overcome those areas of resistance earlier, whether we could have saved a lot of Ukrainian lives and Russian lives for that matter,” Sloan said. “But that’s all water over the dam.”

What is Article 5 in NATO pact and what does it mean for Russia-Ukraine conflict?

What is NATO, and what role will it play in Russia’s attack on Ukraine? 5 brief facts

What’s led up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine? Here’s a brief look at their history

Want to support the people of Ukraine? Here are some ways you can help from afar

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Pickleball is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports. But the paddle and ball can make a racket

    Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Senators stymied by Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in loss

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators weren’t making excuses, but three games in four nights is bound to catch up to anyone. Ottawa managed to hold its own against the New York Rangers Sunday night, but still fell short in a 2-1 loss. “The power play is the difference tonight for them, Panarin is one of the best players in the league,” said Senators head coach D.J. Smith. He’s the difference at the end of the day.” Artemi Panarin’s second-period power-play goal held up as the winner. He’s a great player,

  • Toronto FC signs Kadin Chung amidst talk a more experienced fullback in on his way

    Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works. The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Canadian tennis star Auger-Aliassime withdraws from Dubai with back injury

    Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime has withdrawn from from this week's Dubai Tennis Championships with a back injury. Organizers of the ATP 500 tournament announced Auger-Aliassime's withdrawal on Twitter and said the 21-year-old from Montreal will be replaced in the draw by Australia's Alexei Popyrin. Auger-Aliassime, ranked ninth in the world, was seeded third in Dubai. The Canadian is off to an excellent start this season that includes his first ever ATP Tour title earlier this month

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

    BEIJING (AP) — Warnings to use disposable “burner” phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve been coming to China for 12 years or whatever, and I’m not that important,” Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris said. “Maybe if I was a diplomat or something, then I’d switch o

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • Goran Dragic opens up on tenure with Raptors: 'Unfortunately, we couldn’t get along'

    We finally have some clarity over what went on behind the scenes during Goran Dragic’s brief but contentious time in Toronto.

  • Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry delivered the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then LeBron James delivered another victory. Curry made a record 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points before James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday night. Curry needed one more 3-pointer to break Anthony Davis' record of 52 points but missed his final attempt. But with James' team needing a basket to reach the target score of