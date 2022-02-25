Why is Ukraine not in NATO and is it too late to join? Here’s what experts, NATO say

The world watched as Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, bombing cities and bases as civilians flee the country, the Associated Press reported.

The invasion sparked outrage from world leaders.

“When bombs fall in Kyiv, this happens in Europe, not only in Ukraine. When missiles kill our people, it’s the death of all Europeans. Require more protection for Europe, more protection for Ukraine — as part of a democratic world,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the second day of attacks on Ukraine.

“Europe has sufficient force to stop this aggression. What to expect from European states further?”

As McClatchy News previously reported, the United States and other European countries who are members of NATO will unlikely get involved unless Russia launches a direct attack on one of the NATO members.

Ukraine is not a NATO member. Here’s why, experts say.

What are the requirements to become a NATO member?

NATO says it has an “open door policy” for members to join. “Any European country in a position to further the principles of the Washington Treaty and contribute to security in the Euro-Atlantic area can become a member of the Alliance at the invitation of the North Atlantic Council,” NATO says on their website.

“NATO’s line has always been, the door to membership to NATO is open to any state that chooses that it wants to join NATO. If it makes that choice independently, then there is a process and criteria to follow,” Sean Monaghan, a visiting fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies who’s focused his career on international defense policy, including NATO, told McClatchy News.

Countries who wish to join NATO need to meet “certain political, economic, and military goals.”

In 1995, the Alliance published requirements that countries seeking NATO membership should fulfill. “These include:

a functioning democratic political system based on a market economy;

the fair treatment of minority populations;

a commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflicts;

the ability and willingness to make a military contribution to NATO operations; and

a commitment to democratic civil-military relations and institutional structures.”

“So the basic point is that it is Ukraine’s choice. Now, in practical terms, absorbing a nation with a simmering conflict with unresolved territorial disputes would obviously be difficult for NATO because NATO then absorbs that conflict,” he added.

Why isn’t Ukraine a NATO member already?

“The feeling was, and probably still has been, that Ukraine hadn’t completely taken care of political corruption, that it was still developing its democracy,” Stanley Sloan, an expert in transatlantic relations at Middlebury College and a former international security officer, told McClatchy. “So there were some formal reasons why the Alliance could say that Ukraine was not ready yet to join the Alliance.”

At the Bucharest Summit in 2008, NATO welcomed Ukraine’s bid for membership and agreed that it could eventually become a member of NATO if it met some requirements, according to NATO’s website.

“There’s a lot of criteria for NATO membership. Ukraine didn’t really meet any of those, although it was on a path to meeting those,” Monaghan said. “And NATO was helping them meet those targets. There was a path then, but now that seems much, much less likely.”

But Sloan explained that an unwritten reason why Ukraine was not allowed to join NATO was because of concerns from European leaders about how that would affect their relationship with Russia.

“There are a lot of European Allies who were dead set against inviting Ukraine because they had hopes that they could develop a closer relationship with Moscow,” Sloan said.

“So there was both the formal and technically accurate reason, but also an unspoken, for the most part, political reason as well,” he added.

Monaghan explained that Russia’s strategy has been to foment conflicts in countries that might join NATO to make that process more difficult, like what is happening in Ukraine right now.

Is there still a chance for Ukraine to join NATO now?

“Unlikely, unlikely to happen. Just too fraught with too many difficulties at this point,” Sloan said when asked if Ukraine could join NATO now.

Sloan did emphasize that sympathy for Ukraine is huge right now and that, depending on how this conflict turns out, “it could result in a change in attitude inside NATO about membership for Ukraine. But we’ve got a lot to go through.”

“I think it’s an interesting question as to if the Alliance had overcome those areas of resistance earlier, whether we could have saved a lot of Ukrainian lives and Russian lives for that matter,” Sloan said. “But that’s all water over the dam.”

