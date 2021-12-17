Why a UK Omicron wave is dangerous – even if we see mostly mild cases

Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Analysis: If the spread continues at this rate, a small proportion of Covid hospitalisations is a serious matter





With the booster programme at full tilt across the UK, immunity against Covid is rising – so it is perhaps not surprising that the concern shown by experts over the steep rise in Omicron infections has left some bemused.

For while the new variant is believed to dodge Covid vaccines to some degree, it is thought the jabs still offer good protection against severe disease – particularly after a booster. And greater levels of immunity means a lower ratio of hospitalisations to cases – something we have seen before in the UK, where about 22% of cases in those aged 65 and older ended up in hospital in early 2021, when Alpha was dominant but few had received a vaccine, compared with about 6% after the vaccine rollout was well under way.

In other words, even if the disease caused by Omicron is not inherently less severe than previous variants – something that remains unclear – most people will experience only mild symptoms thanks to their immune response either from vaccination, prior infection or both.

But this is not about individuals. This is about the population.

In most regions of the UK, Omicron infections are doubling more quickly than every two days, with Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), noting infections could reach 1m a day by the end of the month.

While it is not yet clear what the ratio of hospitalisations to cases will be with Omicron, no vaccine offers 100% protection, meaning a proportion of those infected will still end up in hospital, while many have yet to receive all of their doses of the jabs. And, as many experts have pointed out, even a small proportion of a very large number is still a large number.

The point was made last week by Hopkins after data was released by the UKHSA showing two doses of a Covid vaccine offered far less protection against symptomatic infection with Omicron than Delta.

“The biggest worry is that if we have very high numbers of people getting infected at the same time, with the doubling rate that we’re seeing at the moment, then it will find all those people who had less immune responses, or those people who have yet to get their booster dose, or have not been vaccinated yet, remembering there are still significant numbers of people in the population – more than 5 million in England – who have not yet received a single dose of vaccine,” she told journalists.

A large wave of Covid hospitalisations would, on its own, be a big problem for the NHS but that is not the only concern – as Prof Chris Whitty has pointed out, the NHS itself will be affected by Omicron through staff sickness and isolation.

“So you’re going to have both a reduction in supply and an increase in demand in the health service over a very short time period, and that really is the reason why we’re all taking this extremely seriously,” Whitty told MPs on Thursday.

With the UK now breaking records every day for the number of reported cases, the question is not whether hospitalisations will rise, but for how long can the NHS cope?