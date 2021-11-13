Here’s why Tyson Etienne isn’t starting for Wichita State basketball in Saturday game

Wichita State star sophomore Tyson Etienne, the preseason American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, was not in the Shockers’ starting lineup for Saturday’s game against South Alabama for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

In his pre-game radio interview, WSU coach Isaac Brown said that Etienne was not feeling well in the days leading up to the game, but did not mention he would not start. According to multiple sources around the program, Etienne was not feeling well on Friday but tested negative on his COVID-19 test.

Etienne coming off the bench caught the attention of WSU fans, as it came just four days after his viral, game-winning shot for the Shockers in their season-opening 60-57 win over Jacksonville State on Tuesday.

Regardless of the reason, Etienne was the first WSU player to the scorer’s table and subbed in the game with 16:03 remaining.