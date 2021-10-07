Indian politicians strongly believe in the power of changing the names of places such as cities and railway stations as a way to solve many problems. Continuing the tradition is Union Forest and Environment Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey who recently announced that the Jim Corbett National Park will be renamed to Ramganga National Park.

The announcement was made during a visit by the minister to the park on 3 October. A lot of users online have objected to this by saying that merely changing the name does not solve any problems. Others have pointed out that this name change invaldiates the work of Jim Corbett and everything he did for tiger conservation in the country.

Here are some reactions:

Also Read: Six Things That Will NOT Happen if Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Is Renamed Harigarh

. Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Perfect Day Off’ in Spain Makes Nick Jonas Go ‘Damn Girl’‘Why?’: Twitter Reacts as Jim Corbett May Now Be Called Ramganga National Park . Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.