Why Twitter Hasn’t Deleted Any of President Trump’s Tweets (Yet)

President Trump’s critics on Tuesday once again asked: Why hasn’t Twitter deleted Trump’s tweets? Twitter did, however, for the first time add a notification to certain Trump tweets, after the president tweeted that mail-in ballots would be “substantially fraudulent.” The tweets falsely claimed that mail-in ballots are fraudulent. Twitter’s label says, “Get the facts about mail-in ballots,” and redirects users to verified news articles about Trump’s claim. However, those hoping Twitter will take bigger action against Trump shouldn’t hold their breath. The latest calls to sanction Trump’s account came after the husband of Lori Klausutis, an aid who died while working for then-GOP representative Joe Scarborough, pressed Twitter chief Jack Dorsey to delete tweets in which Trump baselessly implies Scarborough murdered Klausutis. In a letter obtained and shared by The New York Times on Tuesday, Timothy Klausutis asked Dorsey: “Please delete those tweets. My wife deserves better.” A person with direct knowledge of Twitter’s rules and enforcement told TheWrap that Trump’s Scarborough comments, while crass and outlandish, do not violate the company’s lengthy list of rules. Detractors may point to Twitter’s rule against abuse and harassment, stating users “may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people...

