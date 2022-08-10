Why The Trumpified GOP Feels So Hapless At Governing

Jonathan Cohn
·8 min read
Why The Trumpified GOP Feels So Hapless At Governing

This article is part of HuffPost’s biweekly politics newsletter. Click here to subscribe.

As Senate Democrats were getting ready for the final votes on their big health care and climate legislation late last week, their Republican counterparts seemed prepared to make one last, desperate stand: They were going to force votes on an array of controversial amendments, pull out every available procedural delay and rouse their supporters at the grassroots level, all in the hopes of breaking Democratic unanimity or, absent that, making the final vote on the legislation as politically painful as possible.

It was going to be a familiar ritual; there had been similar spectacles in the past. On Capitol Hill, staff, advocates and journalists hunkered down and checked supplies ― my indefatigable colleague Igor Bobic said he was stocking up on Red Bull and Girl Scout Cookies ― and the only question was whether it would last until Monday or Tuesday, or maybe even longer if one of the wavering Democratic senators had second thoughts or new demands.

But by Saturday evening, it was clear the Republicans’ hearts weren’t in it.

They passed up an opportunity to demand a reading of the bill, which alone would have taken several hours, and they eventually agreed to tighten the time of debate on each amendment. During the proceedings, GOP leaders put out press releases, throwing out familiar arguments about Democratic tax hikes supposedly killing the economy or reforms to prescription drug prices supposedly killing Medicare. But the whole effort had a bland, perfunctory feel to it ― this was nothing like the emotional outbursts during the final days of debate over the Affordable Care Act.

It was actually hard to find coverage of the legislation at outlets like FoxNews.com and Breitbart, at least based on my spot checks over the weekend.

In the end, the bill passed with relatively little drama on Sunday afternoon, leaving Democrats to celebrate and Republicans to make a hasty exit for the airports, so they could get a start on the August recess. (Here’s the full HuffPost writeup, if you missed it, and here’s Chris D’Angelo’s explaineron the all-important climate provisions.)

The timing may help explain why the GOP response was so lethargic. With temperatures in the 90s and likely to approach 100 in the coming days, nobody wanted to stay in Washington. But I think the listless final pushback on Democratic legislation was also emblematic of the GOP’s posture throughout this debate, going back to when President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders first laid out their legislative agenda early last year. 

Remember, those early proposals were a lot more ambitious than what Democrats ultimately passed. “Build Back Better,” as they used to call it, included not just major action on climate and health care but also new entitlements for child care and home care, not to mention what would have arguably been the biggest anti-poverty initiatives in decades. But Republicans never attacked these plans as vigorously as they went after previous Democratic initiatives.  

So what gives? Why have Republicans offered such weak resistance to this sweeping, potentially historic piece of Democratic legislation? A few theories come to mind ― including one that may say a lot about the state of the Republican Party, now that it’s been fully Trumpified.

The Legislation’s Design Made It Harder To Attack

The first theory is that the Democrats just did an unusually good job of limiting their agenda to popular, hard-to-attack initiatives. That’s especially true for the policies that were left at the end of the process, after Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) had extracted their concessions. 

For their climate agenda, Democrats had abandoned the Obama-era approach of trying to tax carbon emissions, opting instead to make clean energy more attractive by subsidizing it ― in effect, throwing money at industries and consumers who opt for climate-friendly options, rather than penalizing those who don’t. “The single biggest reason the bill went down in 2010 is that it relied too much on sticks,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) told HuffPost, referring to a “cap-and-trade” proposal that passed the House but never got through the Senate. (Slate’s Jordan Weissmann has an excellent explainer on this shift if you want to read more.)

For their health care agenda, Democrats stuck to making prescriptions cheaper by lowering out-of-pocket costs for seniors and giving the federal government new leverage to bring down prices. If the polls are right, these are literally some of the most popular policies in politics today, with especially strong appeal to a voting bloc (older white voters) that Republicans desperately need to keep.

These plans are all light on the pain and heavy on the gain, except for large corporations (whose taxes would go up) and the drug industry (whose revenue would go down). Politically, those are not the easiest groups for Republicans to defend, at least publicly.

One of the few Republican officials to put forward a broad policy agenda in the last two years is Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), shown here in a 2022 speech. But the content was so politically toxic that GOP leaders quickly distanced themselves from it. (Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press via Getty Images)
One of the few Republican officials to put forward a broad policy agenda in the last two years is Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), shown here in a 2022 speech. But the content was so politically toxic that GOP leaders quickly distanced themselves from it. (Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press via Getty Images)

One of the few Republican officials to put forward a broad policy agenda in the last two years is Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), shown here in a 2022 speech. But the content was so politically toxic that GOP leaders quickly distanced themselves from it. (Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press via Getty Images)

Another likely reason Republicans never mounted much of a counteroffensive is that the Democratic legislation was so many different things for much of its existence.

This cut both ways, obviously. For most of last year and much of this year, Biden and Democratic leaders struggled to make their case to the public, and I’ve always thought a big reason was that they couldn’t break through the noise to tell voters what they wanted to do.

But looking back, it seems like Republicans ran into a similar problem: They couldn’t focus public attention on any one part of the legislation because there was so much in it. 

The GOP’s Transformation Left It Ill-Equipped To Argue

The third theory, and the one that might have the most long-term implications, is that the GOP has lost its ability to engage on bread-and-butter policy questions ― in part because it just doesn’t seem that interested anymore.

There was a time when Republicans had big designs for entitlements, for example, including not just Medicare and Medicaid but also Social Security. They also had a comprehensive vision for scaling back regulations and rewriting the tax code.

They were great plans or terrible plans or something in between, depending on your perspective, but they were real. And while they frequently got less emphasis than the arguments focusing on race, gender or (more recently) sexual identity, they remained a core and much-discussed part of the GOP brand.

Those policy proposals still exist, and you can certainly find members of the greater conservative universe who care passionately about them. But the plans don’t get nearly the attention they once did. And while a party’s interest in policy is a difficult thing to measure objectively, one telltale sign of how much things have changed is the GOP platform from the 2020 campaign. There wasn’t one, for the first time in modern history.

That absence of a platform had a lot to do with the GOP’s presidential nominee ― i.e., incumbent Donald Trump ― who famously had no interest in the substance of governing. And it’s hard not to think his takeover of the party is a big factor in the atrophy of the GOP’s policy mind. Developing substantive positions and then promoting them takes patience, negotiation and a lot of serious intellectual work. Suffice to say these are not the hallmarks of Trump or his most devoted cheerleaders, especially in the press.

GOP Ideas On Economy, Social Welfare Remain Unpopular

Of course, one reason Trump didn’t talk a lot about policy is that he understood instinctively how wildly unpopular many core GOP ideas are.

People forget that he ran in the 2016 primaries as a different kind of Republican, one committed to protecting Medicare and Social Security ― and that his vow to repeal “Obamacare” came with a promise of great health care for everybody, which is not anywhere close to what GOP repeal schemes actually offered. Today, Republicans mostly know better than brag about their designs for curtailing popular spending programs. When the occasional conservative gives it a shot, as Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) did earlier this year, party leaders quickly distance themselves from it.  

To be clear, there are some substantive issues that still attract intense interest from Trumpified Republicans ― anything connected to immigration, for starters, as well as the supposed left-wing assault on patriotism and Christian values, especially in schools.

But whatever the merits and popularity of conservative positions on these questions, they have very little to do with helping seniors pay for their drugs or dealing with the threat of a warming planet. And so when the conversation is about those topics, as it has been when Democrats were putting together legislation for the past 16 months, Republicans simply haven’t had a lot to say. 

Whether this ultimately helps or hurts Republicans politically remains to be seen. Ignoring debates about economic, environmental and health policy in order to focus on grievances with leftists and their allies in the media and intellectual elite might turn out to be a winning long-term strategy for the GOP. 

But that approach to governing cedes an awful lot of intellectual territory to liberals. That seems bad for conservatives. It also makes for a less vibrant debate. That seems bad for everybody.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Miami scores late to net 2-2 draw with CF Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal allowed two valuable points to slip late against Inter Miami on Saturday, settling for a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw at Stade Saputo. Romell Quioto scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season for Montreal (12-8-4), while Gonzalo Higuain continued his excellent form for Miami (9-10-6) with Emerson Rodríguez providing a dramatic late equalizer. Quioto became only the fourth player in the club’s history to score at least 10 goals in a season, joining the likes of club legen

  • Canada slips past Sweden 4-3 in pre-world junior test

    EDMONTON — Canada scored three unanswered goals in the first period, including one on the power play, and went on to defeat Sweden 4-3 on Monday in the final exhibition tune-up before Tuesday's start of the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place. Nathan Gaucher, Mason McTavish, Kent Johnson and Joshua Roy scored for the Canadians who led 3-1 after 40 minutes but had to fend off a spirited Sweden comeback in the third period. Theodor Niederbach, Jonathan Lekkerimaki and

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canada to host 2023 women's world hockey championship

    ZURICH — Canada will host the 2023 women's world hockey championship. The International Ice Hockey Federation has awarded next year's tournament to Canada and the 2024 championship to the United States, the IIHF confirmed in its "Ice Times" newsletter issued Monday. Dates and locations have yet to be announced. The 2022 women's championship — the first to be held in the same calendar year as an Olympic Games — is Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. Defending champion Canada

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Miami scores late to net 2-2 draw with CF Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal allowed two valuable points to slip late against Inter Miami on Saturday, settling for a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw at Stade Saputo. Romell Quioto scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season for Montreal (12-8-4), while Gonzalo Higuain continued his excellent form for Miami (9-10-6) with Emerson Rodríguez providing a dramatic late equalizer. Quioto became only the fourth player in the club’s history to score at least 10 goals in a season, joining the likes of club legen

  • Fantasy Football: First-round question marks

    The first round is always important when building a winning squad, but plenty of landmines lurk in the weeds at the top of the fantasy draft board.

  • Insigne pulls out of MLS all-star skills challenge due to family medical situation

    TORONTO — A medical issue involving Italian star Lorenzo Insigne's family prompted Toronto FC to delay its flight out of Nashville on the weekend. Toronto coach Bob Bradley said Insigne "was made aware of a family health situation" after the team boarded its charter following Saturday's 4-3 win over Nashville SC. "We actually delayed our takeoff for 45 minutes just to make sure that he was comfortable with things at that moment," Bradley said. "We got home and everything has been monitored since

  • Canada's Fernandez out of National Bank Open after straight-sets loss to Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from the National Bank Open following a 7-6 (4), 6-1 loss to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday. Fernandez, the 13th seed in Toronto, was playing in her first tournament following a two-month layoff to recover from a stress fracture in her right foot she sustained at the French Open. While Fernandez showed plenty of fight in the first set, she eventually seemed to wear against the powerful attack of her increasingly confident opponent. Af

  • Record number of people run this year's Yukon River Trail Marathon

    Despite the rainy cool weather over the weekend, a record number of people took part in Sunday's Yukon River Trail Marathon. More than 300 people ran in the event. That's the most registered participants in the race's 23 years. Ken Sylvestre, one of the organisers, said people from all over the world sign up for the race because of the Yukon's natural beauty. "I think the scenery is one thing that's really special. It's a trail run mostly on single track, so it's really a nice route to run. The

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Maple Leafs great Borje Salming diagnosed with ALS

    Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Borje Salming has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, the team announced Wednesday. “I have received news that has shaken my family and me,” Salming said in a statement. “In an instant, everything changed.” Salming, who played 16 seasons with the Leafs (1973-1989) and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996, said he recognizes that there is no cure for the disease but says there are treatmen

  • After trip back home to Czechia, Krejci returns to Bruins

    BOSTON (AP) — When David Krejci decided to return to the NHL after a year playing in his native Czechia, there was only one option. With Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron deciding to play another year and fellow Czech David Pastrnak also recruiting his countryman, Krejci re-signed with Boston this week to make one more run at the Stanley Cup. “I told my agent: ‘Just get a deal done. Do what you’ve got to do, let’s just get it done. I want to be a Boston Bruin next season,’” Krejci told reporters T

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • N.W.T. tennis players start Canada Summer Games with a win against Newfoundland and Labrador

    N.W.T. tennis players at the Canada Summer Games are off to an inspiring start. Teresa Martin, 17, and Ofira Duru, 15, posted a big win Sunday in the girls doubles, winning their match against Newfoundland and Labrador in three sets, including a lengthy 7-6 win in the second set. Martin, from Yellowknife, said she's never competed at such a large event before. "Overall, it was unreal. And we were really proud of ourselves and really happy with the outcome of the match," she said. "We realized we

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Blue Jays pitcher Gausman named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond