Why travellers are ignoring Foreign Office advice and heading to Ukraine

Abigail Butcher
·7 min read
Bono in the Ukrainian town of Irpin, near Kyiv - AFP via Getty Images
Bono in the Ukrainian town of Irpin, near Kyiv - AFP via Getty Images

With the Foreign Office travel advice page for Ukraine littered with phrases like “martial law”, “leave immediately” and “real risk to life”, and its map of the war-torn nation rendered in an unequivocal shade of red, only the brave or perhaps foolhardy would consider travelling there right now. But that hasn’t stopped the emergence of a new tour operator – with more than 150 clients so far, including Britons – offering a range of trips to the country.

VisitUkraine.Today launched in late July and offers more than 200 tours, from afternoon jaunts to multi-day itineraries, featuring cities including Kyiv, Odessa and Kharkiv, and natural wonders such as the Carpathian Mountains. Prices start at €10.

CEO Anton Taranenko, 37, told the Telegraph he founded VisitUkraine.Today in response to demand building on social media, where the firm has 140,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 100,000 on Facebook, and after studying visitor numbers to the country.

“One million foreigners crossed the Ukraine border between February 24 and July 1, and I don’t believe they are all charity workers, journalists and politicians,” he said. “Most of our tours are in really safe places, our guides are licensed and already escorting journalists, but we do offer tours of places like Odessa and Kyiv because visitors are interested to learn about our people’s bravery for themselves – particularly after seeing famous people coming to these cities.”

Anton Taranenko
Anton Taranenko

The official advice

The Foreign Office (FCDO) advises against all travel to Ukraine, and the country’s airspace is closed, but Taranenko pointed out that borders with neighbouring countries such as Poland and Romania remain open, allowing visitors to arrive by road or rail. VisitUkraine.Today offers health insurance as well as safety advice on bomb shelters, air raid sirens, avoiding crowded places and adhering to nightly curfews.

“You must understand we have a war, and respect the advice from your government, but if you do all the things we suggest, you will be safe,” insisted Taranenko. “I want people to see our truth and I believe we will have a growing number of tourists here.”

While the majority of bookings have so far been domestic, he says a handful are from the UK, Germany, Poland and the US.

“The UK visitors are booked to tour Kyiv, because Boris Johnson was there, and the US visitors to Lviv,” he said. “The feedback we’ve had is that at first it was a little scary, then very interesting at the end, because of the incredible emotions and pride in our people.”

Famous visitors

Ukraine has hosted a steady stream of high-profile visitors since it was first invaded by Russia on February 24, from world leaders to celebrities including Angeline Jolie, Sean Penn and Ben Stiller. At the invitation of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, U2’s Bono and The Edge performed in a Kyiv subway station on May 8 before visiting the church grounds in Bucha, where the bodies of 720 were found in a mass grave in April.

U2 subway station bomb shelter Kyiv - AFP via Getty Images
U2 subway station bomb shelter Kyiv - AFP via Getty Images

Taranenko acknowledges that his tours – which include a visit to the bombed-out suburbs of Chernihiv and a grocery store where 14 civilians were killed while lining up for bread on March 16 – are part of a growing and controversial ‘dark tourism’ trend, but explained: “This tour is provided by a guide from Chernihiv, who survived these terrible times. If he considers it necessary to tell the whole world about it, we will support him in this. My personal opinion is that the whole world should know about the terrible crimes of Russian occupiers.”

Dark tourism – travel connected to death or disaster – covers a wide spectrum, from trips to the birthplace of serial killers to tours of Auschwitz or the Killing Fields in Cambodia. It’s a growing trend – sparking a 2018 Netflix series – and one on which both private companies and national tourist boards are attempting to capitalise.

It’s not a new phenomenon in Ukraine, either. The organisation urbextours.com is one of many to offer guided tours of Kyiv’s 33 miles of underground tunnels and Cold War-era artefacts alongside trips to, or hiking excursions around, Chernobyl.

The 'wrong side'

But Jonny Bealby, founder of UK travel company Wild Frontiers, believes there is a fine line between voyeurism and reflecting on historic atrocities – with trips to Ukraine right now on “the wrong side”.

Wild Frontiers offers small group and tailor-made travel to a range of destinations including the Wakhan corridor in Afghanistan as well as Iran and Lebanon, but will not reinstate its popular annual trip to Ukraine until the country has “turned a corner”.

Bealby told the Telegraph: “I think there is a gulf of difference between visiting an active war zone and a place where terrible things happened years, decades or even centuries ago. Visiting a site of an historic atrocity to reflect on the past can be thought-provoking and even cathartic, where indulging in war tourism could be seen as both voyeuristic and insensitive to those going through it, who can’t just leave.”

He said safe travel is possible in countries deemed unsafe by the FCDO, so long as it is carefully executed with the correct health and safety and risk assessments.

“The advice is just that – advice – and we work with established and trusted local partners and are experienced in travel in areas of conflict. You quickly become aware that normal life carries on in these areas and that conflict is very specific,” he said.

“Our trip to the Congo takes people just across the border to the Virunga mountains to see lowland gorillas and listen to the karyenda drummers and by doing so put money into one of the poorest countries on earth. So we consider the risks involved in going there are acceptable.”

The travellers on these trips are, he said, “very well-read, interested people who want to experience different cultures in the real world and not have it spoon-fed to them by the media and politicians who only see one side of it.”

A local perspective

Ukrainian ICU doctor Anna* (name changed) is currently serving as an Army officer in Kyiv and says Ukraine is so vast – twice the size of the UK – that she believes areas like the Carpathian mountains are now safe for tourists.

“War is omnipresent everywhere mentally but not physically,” she said. “Of course technically there is a possibility of attack with military units all around Ukraine but there is no invasion in the central, northern and western Ukraine where people are visiting lakes and hills, sport playgrounds and pools.

“Coming here you will support our efforts to fight and perhaps find an inspiration you couldn’t find anywhere else.”

Travel insurance

The main logistical issue with travelling against FCDO advice is insurance. The FCDO currently advises against all travel to Ukraine “whether in an official or unofficial capacity”, adding: “The Russian invasion is ongoing, with attacks against a number of major cities. There is a real risk to life.”

While it is possible to obtain professional travel insurance for Ukraine if you are a journalist, charity or humanitarian worker, for example, even the specialist providers won’t back holidaymakers.

One company, Battleface, will often insure leisure travel to destinations where the FCDO advise against visiting, but draws the line at Ukraine.

Spokesman Katie Crowe said: “We do not actively encourage people to travel to places the FCDO is advising against, we simply offer insurance cover for those who need to travel regardless of the FCDO advisory. [But] we wouldn’t be able to consider leisure travel in any way at the moment for Ukraine.”

Taking the gamble to travel to Ukraine, against the strongest FCDO advice, is not a decision to be taken lightly, especially when there are many ways to support the country safely from the UK.

Although supportive of the regeneration of tourism in her home country, as Ukrainian Army officer Anna says: “There are around two million people living in Kyiv right now, so the question is in personal risk perception. As for visiting bombed areas or northern towns and villages? That is a question of ethics rather than safety I think.”

The FCDO advises against all travel to Ukraine. The Telegraph recommends readers follow its advice. 

What do you think about dark tourism in Ukraine? Please share your thoughts in the comments below

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Cole, Yanks miffed with Jays' Manoah after 4-2 victory

    NEW YORK (AP) — Miffed after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch from Alek Manoah, the frustrated New York Yankees struck back with their bats. Andrew Benintendi launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 rookies to target

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon makes the case for Chris Olave, Drake London and Breece Hall as the top NFL rookies to target in your fantasy draft.

  • Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Keegan Bradley hasn't been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years, and he started the BMW Championship on Thursday like he was in a hurry to get back. Bradley matched a career low with a 29 on the front nine at Wilmington Country Club and finished with a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Adam Scott. Bradley is at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup and likely needs a top 10 — he hasn't had one since the U.S. Open — to be among the 30 players who advance to the Tour Championship

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Exercise in 'patience' pays off for Kadri, says winning a factor in joining Flames

    Nazem Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. "The patience definitely did me some good," Kadri told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. "There were some decisions to be made." The Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed the coveted free agent to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. Before the deal could be made of

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Filly Moira installed as early 5-2 favourite for $1-million Queen’s Plate

    TORONTO — She was definitely the class of the Woodbine Oaks but Kevin Attard is expecting a little more of filly Moira on Sunday. Moira was installed as the early 5-2 favourite Wednesday for the 163rd running of the $1-million Queen’s Plate. A big reason for that was her emphatic 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks last month at Woodbine Racetrack. Moira's winning time of 1:49.78 was better than what Sir for Sure posted (1:50.62) in winning the $150,400 Plate Trial on the same day. T

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.