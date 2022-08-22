Why travellers are ignoring Foreign Office advice and heading to Ukraine

Bono in the Ukrainian town of Irpin, near Kyiv - AFP via Getty Images

With the Foreign Office travel advice page for Ukraine littered with phrases like “martial law”, “leave immediately” and “real risk to life”, and its map of the war-torn nation rendered in an unequivocal shade of red, only the brave or perhaps foolhardy would consider travelling there right now. But that hasn’t stopped the emergence of a new tour operator – with more than 150 clients so far, including Britons – offering a range of trips to the country.

VisitUkraine.Today launched in late July and offers more than 200 tours, from afternoon jaunts to multi-day itineraries, featuring cities including Kyiv, Odessa and Kharkiv, and natural wonders such as the Carpathian Mountains. Prices start at €10.

CEO Anton Taranenko, 37, told the Telegraph he founded VisitUkraine.Today in response to demand building on social media, where the firm has 140,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 100,000 on Facebook, and after studying visitor numbers to the country.

“One million foreigners crossed the Ukraine border between February 24 and July 1, and I don’t believe they are all charity workers, journalists and politicians,” he said. “Most of our tours are in really safe places, our guides are licensed and already escorting journalists, but we do offer tours of places like Odessa and Kyiv because visitors are interested to learn about our people’s bravery for themselves – particularly after seeing famous people coming to these cities.”

The official advice

The Foreign Office (FCDO) advises against all travel to Ukraine, and the country’s airspace is closed, but Taranenko pointed out that borders with neighbouring countries such as Poland and Romania remain open, allowing visitors to arrive by road or rail. VisitUkraine.Today offers health insurance as well as safety advice on bomb shelters, air raid sirens, avoiding crowded places and adhering to nightly curfews.

“You must understand we have a war, and respect the advice from your government, but if you do all the things we suggest, you will be safe,” insisted Taranenko. “I want people to see our truth and I believe we will have a growing number of tourists here.”

While the majority of bookings have so far been domestic, he says a handful are from the UK, Germany, Poland and the US.

“The UK visitors are booked to tour Kyiv, because Boris Johnson was there, and the US visitors to Lviv,” he said. “The feedback we’ve had is that at first it was a little scary, then very interesting at the end, because of the incredible emotions and pride in our people.”

Famous visitors

Ukraine has hosted a steady stream of high-profile visitors since it was first invaded by Russia on February 24, from world leaders to celebrities including Angeline Jolie, Sean Penn and Ben Stiller. At the invitation of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, U2’s Bono and The Edge performed in a Kyiv subway station on May 8 before visiting the church grounds in Bucha, where the bodies of 720 were found in a mass grave in April.

Taranenko acknowledges that his tours – which include a visit to the bombed-out suburbs of Chernihiv and a grocery store where 14 civilians were killed while lining up for bread on March 16 – are part of a growing and controversial ‘dark tourism’ trend, but explained: “This tour is provided by a guide from Chernihiv, who survived these terrible times. If he considers it necessary to tell the whole world about it, we will support him in this. My personal opinion is that the whole world should know about the terrible crimes of Russian occupiers.”

Dark tourism – travel connected to death or disaster – covers a wide spectrum, from trips to the birthplace of serial killers to tours of Auschwitz or the Killing Fields in Cambodia. It’s a growing trend – sparking a 2018 Netflix series – and one on which both private companies and national tourist boards are attempting to capitalise.

It’s not a new phenomenon in Ukraine, either. The organisation urbextours.com is one of many to offer guided tours of Kyiv’s 33 miles of underground tunnels and Cold War-era artefacts alongside trips to, or hiking excursions around, Chernobyl.

The 'wrong side'

But Jonny Bealby, founder of UK travel company Wild Frontiers, believes there is a fine line between voyeurism and reflecting on historic atrocities – with trips to Ukraine right now on “the wrong side”.

Wild Frontiers offers small group and tailor-made travel to a range of destinations including the Wakhan corridor in Afghanistan as well as Iran and Lebanon, but will not reinstate its popular annual trip to Ukraine until the country has “turned a corner”.

Bealby told the Telegraph: “I think there is a gulf of difference between visiting an active war zone and a place where terrible things happened years, decades or even centuries ago. Visiting a site of an historic atrocity to reflect on the past can be thought-provoking and even cathartic, where indulging in war tourism could be seen as both voyeuristic and insensitive to those going through it, who can’t just leave.”

He said safe travel is possible in countries deemed unsafe by the FCDO, so long as it is carefully executed with the correct health and safety and risk assessments.

“The advice is just that – advice – and we work with established and trusted local partners and are experienced in travel in areas of conflict. You quickly become aware that normal life carries on in these areas and that conflict is very specific,” he said.

“Our trip to the Congo takes people just across the border to the Virunga mountains to see lowland gorillas and listen to the karyenda drummers and by doing so put money into one of the poorest countries on earth. So we consider the risks involved in going there are acceptable.”

The travellers on these trips are, he said, “very well-read, interested people who want to experience different cultures in the real world and not have it spoon-fed to them by the media and politicians who only see one side of it.”

A local perspective

Ukrainian ICU doctor Anna* (name changed) is currently serving as an Army officer in Kyiv and says Ukraine is so vast – twice the size of the UK – that she believes areas like the Carpathian mountains are now safe for tourists.

“War is omnipresent everywhere mentally but not physically,” she said. “Of course technically there is a possibility of attack with military units all around Ukraine but there is no invasion in the central, northern and western Ukraine where people are visiting lakes and hills, sport playgrounds and pools.

“Coming here you will support our efforts to fight and perhaps find an inspiration you couldn’t find anywhere else.”

Travel insurance

The main logistical issue with travelling against FCDO advice is insurance. The FCDO currently advises against all travel to Ukraine “whether in an official or unofficial capacity”, adding: “The Russian invasion is ongoing, with attacks against a number of major cities. There is a real risk to life.”

While it is possible to obtain professional travel insurance for Ukraine if you are a journalist, charity or humanitarian worker, for example, even the specialist providers won’t back holidaymakers.

One company, Battleface, will often insure leisure travel to destinations where the FCDO advise against visiting, but draws the line at Ukraine.

Spokesman Katie Crowe said: “We do not actively encourage people to travel to places the FCDO is advising against, we simply offer insurance cover for those who need to travel regardless of the FCDO advisory. [But] we wouldn’t be able to consider leisure travel in any way at the moment for Ukraine.”

Taking the gamble to travel to Ukraine, against the strongest FCDO advice, is not a decision to be taken lightly, especially when there are many ways to support the country safely from the UK.

Although supportive of the regeneration of tourism in her home country, as Ukrainian Army officer Anna says: “There are around two million people living in Kyiv right now, so the question is in personal risk perception. As for visiting bombed areas or northern towns and villages? That is a question of ethics rather than safety I think.”

The FCDO advises against all travel to Ukraine. The Telegraph recommends readers follow its advice.

