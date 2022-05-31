Why Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell is returning to the skies for his next film

You can't keep Glen Powell out of the skies.

The Austin-raised actor, who plays hotshot airman Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seres in the blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick, will also portray a pilot in his next film, Devotion (out Oct. 14). Based on Adam Makos' 2015 book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice, the film stars Jonathan Majors as Jesse Brown, the first Black man to complete Naval flight training, while Powell plays another airman named Tom Hudner.

DEVOTION

Eli Adé/Columbia Pictures Glen Powell in 'Devotion'

"It's this story of this white aviator and this Black aviator during the Korean War," says Powell. "[They] ended up becoming the most famous aviators in naval history, pulling all these missions behind enemy lines, saving tons of marines on the ground in these terrible circumstances. One of them gets shot down and the other one crash-lands his plane to save him, and they have to fight out together."

Powell, who's been working on the project for four years, adds, "It's a really beautiful story about what it means to be a wingman and I am so proud of how that turned out."

Not only does Powell have experience playing an aviator on the big screen, but he's also a pilot in real life. Back in March 2020, Powell revealed on Instagram that he had received his pilot's license after Tom Cruise paid for his flight school as a Christmas present. "Try not falling in love with aviation after living out every pilot's dream while shooting @topgunmovie," the actor wrote at the time.

DEVOTION

Eli Adé/Columbia Pictures Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell in Devotion

Powell is also full of praise for his new wingman, Majors, whose previous credits include Lovecraft Country, The Harder They Fall, and the Marvel show Loki. "He is exceptional, this guy," says Powell. "Of the actors of my sort of generation, I think he's going to be on the Mount Rushmore of greats. He's just truly spectacular in this movie, just takes the job so seriously, is just such a kind person, and I really think we turned out something special."

Devotion opens in theaters in limited release on Oct. 14 and wide on Oct. 28.

Watch the film's teaser trailer below.

