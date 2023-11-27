Why it’s time to ditch your bank – and switch to Monzo, Revolut or Starling

monzo revolut starling banks

Bank and building society branches have been disappearing from high streets at a rate of knots.

According to the latest count by consumer group Which? there have been 580 closures in 2023, with another 67 scheduled by the end of the year.

Almost 80 closures are already scheduled for 2024 across four banking brands.

The question many may be asking themselves is, why bother sticking with a high street bank if over-the-counter services are no longer available?

Enter, the app-only banking brigade. These so-called disruptor banks operate solely via an app – no branches whatsoever.

As an incentive to sign up to their current accounts there are an array of features and perks for both personal and business use that are luring new customers into the digital banking revolution.

The big three names to know are Starling, Monzo and Revolut. Here’s what they have to offer:

Starling

Starling pays 3.25pc on up to £5,000 kept in its current account. As an account holder you’ll also have access to a one-year fixed saver paying 5.5pc.

The debit card is fee-free for using abroad, avoiding extra charges, typically 3pc, that banks usually add to overseas payments.

If you slip into the red, Starling offers a lower than average overdraft rate of between 15pc and 35pc, and there are no charges for unauthorised overdrafts.

The app itself is highly rated on Trustpilot with 76pc giving it five stars. Users praise the app for being intuitive and useful. One writes “other banks should take notice”. Another posted “I can record and monitor all my in and outgoings and have separate savings accounts for different things. Love it.”

Starling’s most popular feature is Saving Spaces. This is where you can compartmentalise your money for saving goals. Money is ring-fenced from your main balance, and you can customise each “space” with a saving target, photos, names and emojis to motivate your saving.

You can also use the “split this payment” tool to divide your salary payments into your spaces on payday. Choose percentages or values such as adding 50pc into the rent or mortgages and bills space, 30pc into living space and 20pc into a savings space.

Story continues

You can then automate direct debits to come directly from a given space.

Should you mislay your debit card, you can deactivate it on the app. Should you find it (probably in your coat pocket) you can reactivate it. You can also to set your own contactless spending limit.

The app will categorise your spending so you can clearly see where your money really goes each month.

You can also scan in cheques in the app, deposit cash at the post office, get instant spending notifications, and link up a personal account with a children’s card, called Kite, or adult joint account.

The UK-based customer service team are on hand 24/7 either on the phone or on in-app chat.

The Starling business account is free and offers the Saving Spaces and bills managers tools in the same way as for personal use. Among the features are a breakdown of your company’s spending, a neat way to organise your outgoings and store receipts. There’s a business “toolkit” which lets you upload bills and schedule payments, as well as bookkeeping and a tax estimation tool.

Suits: Savers/ frequent travellers / small business owners

Best perk: Interest paid at 3.25pc on up to £5,000.

If the environment is important to you, you might like the fact that Starling runs its four offices on renewable energy and works with the National Trust to offset its carbon emissions.

Customer service: Telephone and in-app chat support 24/7. Plus, 76pc of reviews on Trustpilot gave 5 stars.

Premium service: None

Drawbacks: If you deal with cash during the year, you face charges. You can deposit only £1,000 into a personal account in cash per calendar year free of charge at any post office. After this you will be charged 0.7pc for deposits over the £1,000 limit. This limit resets on January 1 each year. For business accounts there’s a 0.7pc charge for all deposits.

Monzo

A Monzo current account offers a helpful selection of budgeting features as well as 4.1pc interest – though only if you move your money to a separate savings account. But you can pay bills from a Bills Pot that is kept separate from the main account, so earn interest between payday and when the bill is due.

To aid a healthy savings habit there’s an option to automatically round up and save spare change into a pot every time you pay for something.

If you get paid through Monzo, the bank can advance you the money at 4pm on the day before it’s due.

Monzo recently launched an investment service where you can invest from £1. You can choose from three BlackRock Funds matched with your risk preference and you can track your investment alongside the rest of your finances within the app.

You can also view your mortgage balance and the app will nudge you to switch when the term ends.

To help combat fraud there is a feature which allows you to check if someone calling you and claiming to be from Monzo is a genuine caller.

To assist budgeting, the app will display upcoming bill payments and tell you in advance how the bill compares to the same bill the month before.

Monzo customers can easily send money internationally, thanks to its partnership with Wise which allows direct transfers from within the app.

The business account is free to open and offers 1.6pc on savings in a linked account as well as a series of tax and accounting tools.

Suits: Savers / beginner investors

Best perk: Savings rate of 4.1pc and access to Monzo Investments

Customer service: 78pc of reviews on Trustpilot gave 5 stars.

Premium services: Monzo Plus costs £5 a month and offers a holographic card with access to a savings rate of 4.6pc. It also gives you a virtual card that means you can use one-time card details when you shop online, reducing the risk of a fraudster getting your actual card details.

Monzo Premium costs £15 a month and gives you a metal card with benefits such as worldwide phone and travel insurance as well as access to a savings rate of 4.6pc. There’s also discounted access to more than 1,100 airport lounges.

Drawbacks: Despite the score on Trustpilot there have been a handful of negative posts lately. And on Facebook there’s a group called “Stay away from Monzo Bank” with more than 35,000 members. Many of the posts feature complaints about their accounts being closed with no explanation offered and waiting months for the balance in their account to be returned.

A Monzo spokesman said: “As a fully regulated UK bank we have a responsibility to fight financial crime and protect our customers’ money. In rare cases where we have to close an account, there’s always a reason and we explain this fully in our T&Cs.”

Recommended

The best (free) bank cards to use on holiday

Read more

Revolut

Revolut isn’t actually a bank as it doesn’t hold a banking licence. However, it offers “e-money” services in the form of a pre-paid Visa card – physical or virtual.

For those who spend time abroad or need to send money internationally, Revolut offers an efficient foreign currency exchange service, no-fee ATM withdrawals, and no hidden fees when it comes to transfers.

You can earn interest of up to 2.29pc on balances and get up to 4.75pc by using linked savings accounts.

It offers an array of budgeting and saving tools including spending analytics and rounding up options to save when you spend. There’s also cashback on your spending paid at 0.4pc on the free card option. Revolut also offers an investment option in the wealth section of the app. In the lifestyle section you can book a holiday and earn up to 10pc cashback.

You can temporarily lock and unlock your card for added security, as well as use virtual cards when you’re shopping.

Trustpilot reviewers praise the simplicity of the app and the excellent international money transfers.

The business banking card option has no monthly fees but unlike the personal card, there are charges for international payments. The first five local payments each month are free, after which each outbound payment incurs a charge of 20p. There’s no overdraft facility on any business card.

Suits: Travellers / people who need to make international money transfers

Best perk: Cashback on card spending. And if you love subscriptions like ClassPass, Deliveroo, Tinder and more, a paid plan could save you money where those subscriptions are included in the price of the plan.

Customer service: 75pc of reviews on Trustpilot gave 5 stars.

Premium service: There are four paid plans - Plus, Premium, Metal and Ultra.

Customers on Revolut Premium (at £7.99 per month) and Metal plans (£14.99 per month) have a bundled variety of subscriptions ranging from food delivery to fitness being added to their plan. Brands include ClassPass, Deliveroo, Freeletics, Headspace, Picsart, Sleep Cycle and Tinder.

Ultra costs £540 a year. Revolut says membership buys you more than £4,000 of annual benefits, including exclusive lifestyle and travel benefits such as free airport lounge access and cancel-for-any-reason travel insurance up to £5,000.

Drawbacks: There’s no in-app chat function with the free card option – only with the paid-for plans. Revolut put prices up in November, with fees increasing by £1 or £2 a month.

Crucially, money held by Revolut is not protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme – which pays out in the event your bank or lender goes bust – but it offers an alternative safeguarding scheme.

Revolut has also seemingly suffered a spike in fraud among its customers. The number of crime reports about Revolut made to scam reporting body Action Fraud ballooned to 7,198 last year, up 81pc from 3,975 in 2021. That was the fourth highest figure for any company offering current account-style services.

The most common problem is so-called authorised push payment (APP) fraud, where someone is tricked into sending money to a fraudster posing as a genuine payee.

However, Revolut says it has made inroads into fraud prevention and has recently reported a 35pc reduction in this type of fraud on its platform since June.

In September, Revolut launched a free course for customers, developed by Revolut’s in-house fraud experts and covers the most prevalent types of fraud. It includes five lessons: an introduction to fraud, purchase scams, investment scams, impersonations scams, and account takeover fraud.

A spokesman said: “Revolut’s security features include AI models, trained anti-financial crime professionals and experienced data scientists.”

Do you use Starling, Monzo or Revolut? Let us know what you think of them in the comments below or email money@telegraph.co.uk

Recommended

How to get the most out of your current account – and when to switch

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.