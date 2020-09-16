Why TikTok is at a crossroad and where it could go

TikTok users might not notice any change, but a shakeup is in the works for the company behind the wildly popular video sharing app.

Caught in a political tug-of-war between Washington and Beijing, the platform is facing a Sept. 20 deadline imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump to cut ties with China, where its current owners are based.

The Chinese firm, ByteDance Ltd., struck a deal this week with Silicon Valley-based Oracle Corp. in an effort to save TikTok from a potential ban in the United States.

Let's examine what's at stake.

Why did TikTok have to find a suitor in the first place?

Amid a trade war with Beijing, the Trump administration cited national security concerns when the U.S. president issued an executive order in August to ban Americans from doing business with ByteDance.

The White House effectively gave the company until Sept. 20 to find a U.S.-based owner, or else the app and its endless stream of lip-sync, dance and comedy clips faced an uncertain future in the country.

Analysts have long wondered whether the Chinese government secretly compels tech firms in the country to give Beijing the personal data of foreign users. TikTok's owners have maintained U.S. user data is stored in the U.S., with a backup saved in Singapore and that it's not subject to Chinese oversight.

The U.S. administration doesn't buy it, claiming TikTok potentially allows China "to track the locations of federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail and conduct corporate espionage."

In support of the executive order, the White House also pointed to claims that TikTok censors content deemed politically sensitive by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The U.S. administration said the platform could be used for disinformation campaigns on topics such as COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus, which first emerged in China.

What deal is on the table?

Tech giant Microsoft Corp. was first considered the front-runner to purchase TikTok's U.S. operations, but the deal fell through. Walmart was reported to have expressed interest, too.

Instead, Oracle, a firm best known for cloud computing services, surprised many observers when it emerged as the successful bidder.

Political watchers couldn't help but point to the firm's ties to Trump. Founder Larry Ellison organized a fundraiser for Trump's re-election campaign earlier this year, and Oracle CEO Safra Catz even served on Trump's presidential transition team.

Oracle has only confirmed it has offered to act as a "trusted technology provider" for TikTok in the U.S., stopping short of buying ByteDance's U.S. arm outright.

