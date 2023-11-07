Why the third GOP presidential debate matters: Republican hopefuls set to shadow box Donald Trump

WASHINGTON — Five Republicans hoping to be the GOP's nominee for president will make their case on a debate stage Wednesday in Miami, sparring with each other over who has the chance of returning a Republican to the White House while shadow-boxing its last occupant – former President Donald Trump.

Trump has once again snubbed debate organizers and will be absent from Wednesday’s event, denying his competitors – all of them well behind the billionaire real estate mogul in the polls − the chance to go head-to-head with the race’s bombastic front-runner.

One analyst likened the Trump-free debate stage to the children’s table at Thanksgiving dinner.

But there’s still plenty for the candidates to prove: Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will duke it out over who is the best Trump alternative as Haley has drawn even with the Sunshine State governor in recent polls.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have also qualified, winnowing the debaters down from seven in the second debate and eight in the first.

There are just over two months to go until the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15, the first real test of voter attitudes.

(From left) Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy debate during the FOX Business Republican presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

What the candidates have to prove

As that test approaches, the Republican primary field is entering what GOP strategist Rob Stutzman calls “the consolidation phase.”

“There’s two primaries: This is the first primary, to see who can go head to head with Trump by (the) South Carolina” primary in late February, he said.

Haley has surged in popularity in recent weeks, buoyed by her last two debate performances. DeSantis – once considered the likely alternative to Trump – has begun falling. A Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll released in late October showed the two tied for second place at 16% support each from likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers.

As they enter the third debate, DeSantis will be pedaling as fast as he can to regain momentum, while Haley will be seeking to pull out another command performance that can help her finally overtake him.

Each will have their own obstacles to becoming Trump’s main opponent. DeSantis has positioned himself as a younger, more energetic version of Trump, targeting the party's right-wing base. Without moderate GOP support, he’ll have to convince Trump’s fans to choose him instead.

Haley enjoys that moderate GOP support but would have to attract a sizeable chunk of the base to wrest control from the former president.

For Scott, Christie and Ramaswamy, Wednesday may be a last chance to garner the attention and funding necessary to continue their campaigns. Scott only qualified for the debate last week; requirements for the fourth debate on Dec. 6 will be even more stringent.

Around 40% of Republican voters don’t want Trump to be the party’s nominee, Stutzman said. “So it’s an important night for those voters, particularly in those early states, who get to have some say in it.”

Fighting the Trump shadow

Even as the candidates on stage Wednesday night seek to set themselves apart from one another, they’ll still have to grapple with the former president’s long shadow. Trump dominates the field, with nearly 60% of the GOP electorate preferring him over his rivals as of Monday.

The yawning gap in popularity has left him without much need to tussle with his struggling challengers. Trump has not appeared in any of the GOP debates to date, instead staging his own audience-rich counter-programming, including a rally in Detroit and an interview with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

He will repeat that pattern Wednesday night, hosting a rally in nearby Hialeah, Florida, that aims to suck the oxygen from the debate stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

That’s the right strategic move, said Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

“What has he missed out on? It’s like the kids table at Thanksgiving,” Sabato said. “There’s nobody eating at the regular table except Trump and he’s not letting anybody else sit with him.”

Joining the debates would only give Trump’s opponents more of a platform, he added, by bringing additional viewers to the event and opening himself up to direct attacks.

At this point in the race, Trump would have to “collapse” in popularity in order for Haley, DeSantis or any other candidate to catch up, Sabato said. That could come from a potential conviction in one of the four criminal cases Trump faces, though the trials will begin too late in the election cycle to make that likely.

As the primaries draw closer, the remaining candidates will have a harder time keeping voters' attention if they can't make a big impact.

“If Trump continues hovering thousands of feet above the field,” Sabato said, “this is going to become such a sideshow that almost everybody is going to have a Netflix series they’d prefer to watch.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christie, DeSantis, Haley face off at third GOP presidential debate