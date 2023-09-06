Why We Think Coda Octopus Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CODA) CEO Compensation Is Not Excessive At All

Key Insights

Coda Octopus Group's Annual General Meeting to take place on 12th of September

CEO Annmarie Gayle's total compensation includes salary of US$305.0k

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Coda Octopus Group's EPS grew by 15% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 23%

Under the guidance of CEO Annmarie Gayle, Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) has performed reasonably well recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 12th of September, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

Comparing Coda Octopus Group, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$86m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$405k for the year to October 2022. This was the same as last year. In particular, the salary of US$305.0k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the American Electronic industry with market capitalizations under US$200m, the reported median total CEO compensation was US$436k. So it looks like Coda Octopus Group compensates Annmarie Gayle in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Annmarie Gayle directly owns US$481k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$305k US$305k 75% Other US$100k US$100k 25% Total Compensation US$405k US$405k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 32% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 68% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Coda Octopus Group pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Coda Octopus Group, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 15% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 2.6% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Coda Octopus Group, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 23% over three years. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for Coda Octopus Group that investors should look into moving forward.

