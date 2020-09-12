Why the Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge, at over $300K, is still a good bet

Believe it or not, the summer has already come to an end. With Halloween just around the corner, Rolls-Royce (RR) has dropped off a spooky gift for fans of its brand.

There’s a new ‘Ghost’ in town.

The devilishly good looking all-new sedan marks a new era for Rolls, and is fully-redesigned using a modern aluminum space frame, a new “planar” suspension system — but still using that monstrous V-12 engine.

Although it’s the ‘cheapest’ Rolls you can own, it’s not exactly for bargain-hunters out there, with the car starting at around $332,500.

While the new Ghost is great, my personal take is the best Rolls is one that lets you experience the absolute luxury that is the brand, with the open air and that means a grand touring convertible. If I were able to get a Rolls Royce (and in this dream world I have Jeff Bezos’ money), it would be the Dawn. Furthermore, it would not just be the regular Dawn, I would splash out for the Black Badge version.

Think of it not as a Rolls sub-brand, but as a special designation for its current offerings. Rolls says Black Badge cars will come with more power, finer-tuned suspension for more dynamic handling, and include custom colorways and black accents, to give the cars a more modern look.

Not exactly what you normally envision for the brand, but one thing that it does do is bring in younger buyers into the brand. Rolls Royce acknowledges that’s exactly what Black Badge cars are doing.

A new ‘Dawn’ with Black Badge

Before the pandemic hit, Rolls invited a few journalists for a drive around Miami and the surrounding areas (most notably the Wynwood Arts District) to test the range of offerings under the Black Badge label. I went for the Dawn, and had it to myself for one glorious day.

The Black Badge Dawn came in a stunning — and I mean stunning — “Magma Red” color with enhanced Black Badge accents, like dark chrome waterfall grill and ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ hood ornament, and black carbon-fiber composite wheel rims.

The Black Badge Dawn may be sporty, but is still huge — with almost yacht-like proportions. Admittedly Rolls can’t go too far here on the sporty end, as they still have a legacy brand image to uphold.

So while the car looks a little sporty, even a bit more spry, it’s still a Rolls through and through and that continues inside. You open the wide coach doors and sit yourself down in one of the most comfortable seats in the automotive world today. Plus your feet rest comfortably on those famous super-push lambswool floormats. Believe me when I tell you it’s hard getting out of this car.

