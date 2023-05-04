Why TF Did Someone Dump 500 Lbs. Of Pasta On The Side Of The Road In NJ?

Lucas Ninno - Getty Images

If you've ever enjoyed a perfect baked ziti or a stellar spaghetti and meatballs, you know that wasting good pasta is practically sinful. So imagine our shock when we heard about the 500 pounds of cooked pasta that was recently found dumped along a stream in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

To make matters even stranger, the mounds of discarded carbs featured several types of pasta varieties, including spaghetti, elbows, and ziti.

NJ.com reports that the starchy discovery was first made by a local resident, who then informed community leader Nina Jochnowitz. Jochnowitz snapped a few photos of the bizarre find and shared them on Facebook. Jochnowitz, who previously ran for city council, let it be known that the mess has since been cleaned up.

"The township heard or read the comments and responded by doing a rapid cleanup the river basin and pasta dump. As my friend called it a 'Mission Impastable'!!! They also cleaned out all the garbage tossed in the basin. Thank you Kasey and the entire crew of Public Works!," she wrote in a Facebook post uploaded late last month.

In addition to being a crime against all that baked ziti and spaghetti and meatballs, the dumped pasta has the potential to affect the local water supply due to its pH level.

"You might say, 'Who cares about pasta?' But pasta has a PH level that will impact the water stream," Jochnowitz shared with the Philadelphia Inquirer. "That water stream is important to clean up because it feeds into the town's water supply...It was one of the fastest cleanups I've ever seen here."

