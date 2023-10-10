Why terror attacks on Israel mean surging energy prices

Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure has been attacked in the past during previous periods of heightened regional tensions - AP Photo/Amr Nabil

Conflict in the Middle East has a history of pushing up oil prices. The Yom Kippur War between Israel and a coalition of Arab states in 1973 triggered an oil embargo that caused prices to nearly quadruple in a year. The oil shock sent inflation surging and contributed to a lost decade.

Now, the brutal Hamas attack on Israel has prompted fears of a new energy crisis.

“This month marks 50 years since the 1973 oil shock,” Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a note sent to clients on Monday.

“Is history repeating itself in the 2020s?”

While price movements have been relatively muted for now, with oil prices still below where they were two weeks ago, the atmosphere is febrile and markets are watching closely for signs that the conflict in the region could spill over into a wider fuel shock.

“The market is not pricing in these risks yet,” says Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics.

“But it is fair to say that as long as this conflict goes on, and the suggestion is that Israel is preparing for a longer conflict, you would expect a higher risk premium in the oil price going forwards.”

Israel is not itself an oil exporter but the region is crucial to global supplies and the conflict raises three key questions: what happens to Iranian oil?; how will Saudi Arabia react?; and will shipments from and through the region be disrupted?

“The big one is Iran,” says Bain.

While Iranian oil is already under US sanctions, enforcement has been softer under President Joe Biden and Iran has been ramping up production this year.

However, the Hamas attacks have shattered rapprochement between the US and Iran, with speculation that Washington and its allies will now step up sanctions against Tehran.

Iran has already publicly praised the terrorists and there are unverified reports that the Revolutionary Guard helped Hamas plan the attacks.

The impact of tougher sanctions on Iran would be significant for oil prices.

“It would be about 1pc of world oil supply disappearing if Iran went back to producing the amount it did last year, and the starting point is that we were already short,” says Bain.

Tehran has increased crude production by nearly 500,000 barrels per day over the last year, according to the International Energy Agency. By other estimates, production has increased by as much as 700,000 barrels a day.

Most of Iran’s oil is sold to China but the impact is felt on global prices given it is a commodity.

Bain says: “What we have seen over the course of this year was the US ignoring an increase in Iranian production, obviously because the US is keen to keep a lid on oil prices.

“But these latest events will make it much more difficult to ignore the fact that Iran has been sanction dodging. So we could see lower supply from Iran as a result of this.”

The price of Brent crude would rise by $1 for every 100,000 barrels of Iranian crude taken off the global market each day, according to Goldman Sachs.

The second, and related, concern is how Saudi Arabia and its Opec allies will react to the conflict.

Saudi Arabia and Russia were already cutting global exports this year in an effort to prop up oil prices.

On Friday, the day before Hamas launched its attack, the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia had told the White House it would be willing to boost oil production early next year.

This was a goodwill gesture to aid talks around a defence pact with Washington.

The deal, which would include US security guarantees, weapons sales and help to build a civilian nuclear program, hinged on Saudi Arabia recognising Israeli sovereignty, something it has never done since the country was founded in 1948.

However, war between Israel and Hamas threatens to derail that diplomatic effort and could also mean the Opec cuts drag on for even longer.

In a note to investors, Daan Struyven, head of oil research at Goldman Sachs, said: “In our view, the escalating conflict in Gaza reduces the likelihood of a near-term normalization in Saudi-Israeli relations.”

As a result, “This weekend’s developments reduce the probability of an early unwind of the Saudi production cuts.”

Goldman currently expects Brent crude prices will rise from $85 per barrel last week to $100 by next June and could climb as high as $104.

Higher wholesale costs typically take a month to filter through to the pumps, meaning motorists could be paying up to a fifth more for petrol and diesel by July.

Even if Saudi Arabia does reverse its production cuts next year, it is no guarantee of lower oil prices.

If the Kingdom does press ahead with the US-led “megadeal” and recognise Israeli sovereignty, Iran would consider it a betrayal and could retaliate.

“During the Yemeni war, we saw Iran actually hit oil targets in Saudi Arabia,” says Bain. In this scenario, oil prices would quickly surpass $100 per barrel too.

Finally, there is the question of the Strait of Hormuz. Around 17m barrels of crude oil are transported through this narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Gulf, nearly a fifth of global supply. The entire eastern border is in Iranian territory.

If Iran did sponsor or support Hamas, it could spur a retaliatory attack from Israel.

“If that happened, it is very likely the Iranians would at least threaten to close the Strait of Hormuz,” says Callum Macpherson, head of commodities at Investec.

Any restrictions on the strait would also have big implications for gas prices, as it is as important for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports as it is for oil. Qatar transports around a fifth of the world’s LNG exports through the channel.

Israel is also a gas producer itself. It produced 21.29bn cubic metres last year and exported around 9.21bn. The country makes up a relatively small share of the global market: Norway exported 120bn cubic metres last year by comparison.

Even still, there are knock-on effects when the Israeli gas industry is disrupted. On Monday, Tel Aviv suspended production at the Tamar gas field as a precaution given the violence. European gas prices surged by as much as 14pc in response.

At this stage, there are many hypotheticals but almost all of them lead to higher energy prices.

“There are all sorts of scenarios you think of about how this might escalate,” says Bain.

