Why TCU is hoping last year’s success could lead to an upset of No. 7 Texas

Despite TCU’s lackluster record, the Horned Frogs’ matchup with Texas on Saturday still has plenty of storylines that make this Big 12 battle intriguing.

It’s likely the final matchup between the two Texas programs for the foreseeable future with the Longhorns (8-1, 5-1) departing for the SEC next year. But that matters more for fans than players.

There’s also the angle of TCU (4-5, 2-4) needing this win for bowl eligibility and Texas needing to avoid an upset to keep pace in the College Football Playoff race.

After the Horned Frogs’ press conference on Tuesday, it’s clear the program is hoping that last year’s 17-10 win can inspire and motivate the current roster to rise to the occasion against the most talented team on the schedule.

Last year’s battle in Austin was an epic clash as TCU pushed around Texas in front of more than 100,000 fans and cemented itself as a playoff contender. Somehow the Horned Frogs’ defense was able to limit an offense that featured Bijan Robinson to just three offensive points.

The Horned Frogs spent a lot of time reflecting on last year’s success to prepare for Saturday.

“We watched a lot of clips that we feel they’re going to run,” linebacker Jamoi Hodge said. “We looked at the some of the plays they ran last year that they use this year and how were successful against them. We had great fits with our linebackers and defensive line.”

On the flip side, the Horned Frogs surely aren’t the only ones reflecting on last year’s game.

“I’m sure Texas does too,” coach Sonny Dykes said. “Both teams have the film and we had guys that played really well last year and that’s been our challenge this year. We’ve played well at times, but not consistently.”

Most of the Texas roster from last season is back and is a year older, especially up front. On offense Kelvin Banks Jr. is one of the top tackles in the country while the defensive line is anchored by Byron Murphy and T’Vondre Sweat. Offensive lineman Brandon Coleman said its the best TCU has faced.

Story continues

The second level of the Texas defense is special as well with preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Jaylan Ford and freshman sensation Anthony Hill, a former Denton Ryan standout.

So how was TCU able to not only match, but exceed the physicality of Texas last year and how can they replicate that same performance on Saturday?

“In my opinion we just have to get back to playing the type of football we played last year,” tight end Jared Wiley said. “There’s been certain drives where we haven’t been hungry enough, we haven’t played as physical as we can as a team. We haven’t exerted ourselves to our full potential.”

Wiley, a former Longhorn, went on to add that TCU hasn’t really emptied the tank yet in a game this season and that it’s been one of the most disappointing things about how this season has played out so far.

Effort, desire, physicality were never questions you had to worry about last year’s team. It obviously hasn’t been the case this year, but it’s not too late to find that want to. Yes, TCU won’t be contending for anything meaningful this year, but it doesn’t take away the importance of the final three games.

“They mean bowl eligibility, they mean being able to extend your season and play with these guys one more game,” Wiley said. “I would say these three games mean a lot to us.”

It’s a humbling feeling for some on the roster. This time a year ago TCU was vying for a chance to compete for a national title. Now the Horned Frogs are just trying to scrap to finish the regular season .500.

“We’re a different team this year than we were last year,” Wiley said. “It takes a lot of maturity to sit back and look in the mirror and asses what we’ve done wrong, what we’ve done right. It’s just realizing this is a different year, a new season, a new team.

“You would love to be in the position we were last year, but it’s not last year.”

TCU certainly isn’t the team from the last year. Last year’s Horned Frogs excelled at execution, discipline and explosive plays in all three phases of the game.

It’s too late for the 2023 squad to live up to last year’s team, but for one game can TCU put it all together and do their best impersonation of that Max Duggan and Steve Avila-led team?

Anything’s possible.

Injury report

Dykes confirmed that Josh Hoover would start against the Longhorns as Chandler Morris is still recovering from a sprained MCL. Morris dressed out and warmed up last week against Texas Tech, but still seems to be a week away from returning to action.

Receivers Dylan Wright, Warren Thompson and Jack Bech will all miss the Texas game. Wright went down with a lower body against the Red Raiders. Thompson and Bech are likely done for the season.

For Texas, it appears Quinn Ewers has about a 50% chance of playing on Saturday. The quarterback injured his shoulder in the Longhorns’ win over Houston and has missed the last two starts.