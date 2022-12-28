Why TCU’s 3-3-5 defense could be the key to a fast start against No. 2 Michigan

Much of the pregame discourse surrounding No. 3 TCU’s College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 2 Michigan focuses on how the Horned Frogs can handle Michigan’s physicality.

While that is a fair concern, there might be something many observers have missed when it comes to how the Wolverines will match up with TCU’s defense in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.

The 3-3-5 defense defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie brought from Tulsa is going to be a new scheme for Michigan to face.

“I think they’re a great defense,” Michigan offensive lineman Olu Oluwatimi said. “They run an unorthodox front, it presents a lot of problems for a run game because if your receivers or tight ends aren’t locked in to putting a hat on a hat, their safeties and linebackers will make you pay.”

Oluwatimi could be the best offensive lineman in the country after winning the Rimington Award (best center) and Outland Trophy (best interior offensive lineman). He’s also the anchor for a Michigan offensive line that was voted best in the country.

He obviously has confidence in his teammates, but is aware of the challenge TCU’s defense could present. It was easy to tell how impressed he was with the Horned Frogs ability to make plays one-on-one with runners and receivers.

“On film, you see that their linebackers and safeties when taking on blocks are putting those blockers on their butt,” Oluwatimi said. “I think because they’re a Big 12 team, a lot of the teams are spread offenses and they’re using all 53 yards of field, that’s why you see that they’re great tacklers and able to play in space.”

Co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss agreed with his top lineman’s assessment.

“We certainly don’t have much experience,” Weiss said. “Ohio State has a little bit of flavor with that, with James Knowles coming from Oklahoma State, Big 12-style defense. They play three safeties and some of that stuff, but to Olu’s point, that’s totally valid. We haven’t seen anybody play like this all season. It’s a different style.”

With that being said, Weiss doesn’t expect much to change in terms of what Michigan wants to do.

The run game led by Donovan Edwards, in place of injured All-American Blake Corum, will still be the primary weapon the Wolverines hope to use to outmatch TCU.

“In the end, our identity is not going to change,” Weiss said. “Certainly, our approach might change a little bit. We’re going to find ways to do things we do well in a way that will be effective against TCU. But yeah, we’re not going to have to change who we are to attack a 3-3-5 defense. Are we going to have a little bit of a different look? Sure.”

The Horned Frogs will have their own wrinkles, too. That will probably include either Dee Winters or Johnny Hodges spending more time at the line of scrimmage to help in run support.

Hodges, who didn’t play in the Big 12 championship game because of injury, will be a big factor in TCU holding up against Oluwatimi and the others.

“They’re attacking you, but they’re going to let you make a mistake and then counter off that,” Hodges said. “Their coaches pride themselves on you showing a blitz pre-snap, then they’re going to see ‘Oh, they’re blitzing? Okay let’s run this play.’ The offensive line then executes it really well.”

It’ll be a chess match between Michigan’s smash-mouth style and an unique defense that many teams don’t run. TCU may have the early advantage due to scheme and that early portion of the game is key to TCU’s chances in the mind of Gillespie.

Gillespie noticed an alarming trend to Michigan’s early success on offense in games.

“As I was going through their goal line (offense), all of their plays would be play five, play nine, play 12,” Gillespie said. “What I’m saying is they’re getting there in the first 15 plays and they’re putting quite a few points on the board already.

“What we’re going to have to do is somehow slow and overcome that initial onslaught. Get our feet and settled in in about two plays, we can’t go a couple of series. If we don’t, you’re going to look up and you’ve given up 14 points and we can’t do that to a team like Michigan.”

Slow starts have been a trend at times for TCU, but the 3-3-5 could be the key to the Horned Frogs starting fast against Michigan.