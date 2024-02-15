Why Taylor Swift Gave Her Purse to “Drive Away Dolls” Star Geraldine Viswanathan — It Involves Jack Antonoff!

Note to self: Always compliment the singer's purses!

Neilson Barnard/Getty; Nina Westervelt/Getty Taylor Swift and Geraldine Viswanathan

Geraldine Viswanathan and Taylor Swift are "bonded forever" — and it's all because of a purse.

The Drive Away Dolls star, who shares the screen with Margaret Qualley, met the "Anti-Hero" singer through her co-star, and she told the story to Seth Meyers on Tuesday night's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Meyers asked Viswanathan about working on the film with Qualley and clarified if that meant she was at Qualley's August wedding to Antonoff, which Viswanathan was. And that means she has met Swift.

Meyers then proceeds to show the audience a photo of the actress and Swift, with Viswanathan holding up a purse while the two of them are smiling.

"Why are you holding up a bag like you're on QVC?" Meyers asks her.

"Funny you ask," she responds while struggling to stop laughing. "I was hanging out with Margaret and Jack in the studio and Taylor was on her way out, and Jack was like, 'Taylor, have you met Geraldine? She's in the movie with Margaret.'"

Viswanathan then proceeds to tell a sweet story about her interaction with Swift in which she complimented the singer's bag in what sounds like a moment of sheer anxiety of not knowing quite what to say next after Swift told her the trailer for Drive Away Dolls looked "so good."

The actress thanked her and followed up by saying, "Love your bag!"

"And [Swift] was like, 'Thanks, do you want it?' And I was kind of just like, 'What?' And then she started taking her stuff out of her bag into her pockets and was like, 'I got this for free, like, you can take it.' So, I took her bag!" Viswanathan told Meyers while the audience laughed.

"I have proof!" she finished, while Meyers refreshed everyone's memories with the photo of Swift and Viswanathan together.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift at the 2023 Grammys

Antonoff — who frequently collaborates with Swift — married Qualley last August in New Jersey with Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne and Lana Del Rey in attendance alongside the "Lavender Haze" singer.

Qualley wore Chanel for her wedding, including custom Chanel Mary Jane flats, while Antonoff wore a classic black suit and tie for the occasion.

Swift wore a pale blue Erdem dress that fans felt was right in line with her 1989 era — which was fitting, considering her 1989 (Taylor's Version) was released not long after the wedding.

