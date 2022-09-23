Why Taylor Swift Fans Think She’s Going to Play the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The latest Swiftie hive theory revolves around the singer-songwriter potentially taking the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

With the recent pickup of sponsorship of the musical performance by Apple Music from previous sponsor Pepsi, Swifties have reason to believe that the “Cardigan” singer could have more freedom to perform this time around. She has had a deal with Pepsi rival Coca-Cola since 2015, which may or may not have restricted her leeway to play, as Pepsi was previously the official sponsor. They announced that it would not renew its contract with the NFL earlier this year; the news that Apple Music will take the role broke Thursday.

Swift’s publicist Tree Paine and reps for Apple Music did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.

Also Read:

Taylor Swift to Present ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ at TIFF

At the end of a lengthy writeup considering all angles and reasons — including her upcoming release of album “Midnights” and her impending tour — for Swift to pursue candidacy at the legacy sports concert, Variety cited three sources with knowledge of the situation that seemingly confirmed the rumor that the Grammy winner would play the halftime show.

Shortly after this report landed online, People published their own piece denying that Swift would step up to the world’s biggest stage.

“Despite frenzied rumors and a report that Taylor Swift is set to headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show next year, PEOPLE has learned the pop superstar is not scheduled to perform at the game,” the outlet’s article begins.

Also Read:

The Scene at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, From Hugh Jackman to Taylor Swift (Exclusive Photos)

Swift has been very active on social media since announcing that her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” will drop Oct. 21. She made the announcement after her “All Too Well” short film won Video of the Year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer has since attended the Toronto Film Festival where she spoke about her experience making the short film, and hinted that she would be game to direct a feature film someday if it were the right material.

So far, the “Love Story” performer has revealed the titles for two tracks on “Midnights” — Track 13 is called “Mastermind” and Track 8 is called “Vigilante Shit.”

Also Read:

Taylor Swift Announces New Album at VMAs