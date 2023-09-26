Why Taylor Swift Accepted Travis Kelce’s Game Invite and Went Public With Their Relationship

Travis Kelce told the world he asked Taylor Swift to attend one of his Kansas City Chiefs football games, and Swift showed the world she accepted. Swift attended the team’s NFL match yesterday against the Chicago Bears, which Kelce and his teammates won with an impressive 41 to 10 score.

Swift and Kelce ended the day giving the public their first joint sighting after Swift cheered Kelce on alongside his mom. Kelce wore a 1989 Bedroom Painting set by Kid Super, which is a not-so subtle allusion to their shared birth year and Swift’s next re-recording release.

Taylor Swift is HERE for the Chiefs game 👀 pic.twitter.com/46SW4gEodz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

A source explained to People why Swift leaned into the moment and went to see Kelce, while also making it clear that having a serious boyfriend is not her current priority.

“Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends,” the source said. “Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said ‘yes.’ She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday.” Swift is on break from her Eras tour, which starts back up in November with her international shows.

Kelce spoke on September 21’s The Pat McAfee Show about his status with Swift. “I threw the ball in her court and, you know, I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead and you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one is a little more lit.’ So we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

A source gave The Messenger a little more insight on Swift’s side of things on September 20. “She and Travis have hung out twice, and it's nothing serious,” that source said. “She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week. He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her.”

“They are seeing where things go,” the source added. “Her friends are always playfully suggesting people to set her up with. [She’s] in her fun girl era and strictly having fun right now.”

