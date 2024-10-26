Why Taco Bell isn't giving away free tacos for stolen bases in the 2024 World Series

Remember last year during the World Series when Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte stole a base off Nate Eovaldi in the top of the third inning in Game 1, and how that won everyone a free taco from Taco Bell? It was great moment in American history. An act in a baseball game, winning everyone a free taco. Who doesn’t love that? Even if you weren’t watching baseball, this was a promotion you could support and feast from.

But the promotion is no more. Bases will be stolen in the series between the Yankees and Dodgers, but free tacos will not be awarded.

And fans are not happy.

You might even say they have a beef with Major League Baseball and Taco Bell.

The reason that the promotion is no more is because the popular fast-food joint and MLB broke up.

The Sports Business Journal explained back in April:

Make this right, Taco Bell and MLB.

