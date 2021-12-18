‘Why can’t I give it a go?’: How Rose Ayling-Ellis’ Strictly success is inspiring deaf youngsters

Actor’s achievements helping others embrace deaf identity and pursue passions on own terms





Amid all the noise, glitter and razzle-dazzle, the most iconic moment of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing took place in complete silence. The music paused for several seconds while deaf actor Rose Ayling-Ellis and her dancing partner Giovanni Pernice continued to glide elegantly across the floor.



The dance was intended as a tribute to the deaf community, but it has resonated far more broadly: as well as receiving a perfect score, the couple’s performance has been labelled the “greatest ever” on the show, while an official BBC clip has been viewed 1.7m times on YouTube.

There has been a resounding (silent) cheer for Ayling-Ellis’ success from the deaf community, who see her as a rare on-screen role model capable of inspiring deaf young people, who often struggle with pressures to fit into mainstream schooling, to embrace their deaf identity and pursue their passions on their own terms.

The show has also prompted a huge increase in interest in deaf culture and learning British Sign Language (BSL), with the Institute of British Sign Language and other providers saying they receive a rise in inquiries every time Strictly airs.



Paula Garfield, the founder of Deafinitely Theatre, the UK’s first deaf-led theatre company that runs the prestigious youth theatre Ayling-Ellis trained at, said she has seen a surge in interest from budding young deaf performers.

“Rose is so important as a positive role model. She’s deaf, but she has a community, culture, language and pride in those – she’s not trying to hide her deafness. She’s saying, ‘Don’t be shy, you shouldn’t be ashamed of using your first language, BSL, because it’s beautiful and rich.’ That’s opening a lot of doors. She’s saying deaf people can do anything they want to do,” she said.

Garfield, who grew up in the 1970s, hopes that seeing people such as Ayling-Ellis on TV will spare deaf young people her experience of being pressured to learn to speak instead of being allowed to learn sign language, which resulted in her leaving school at 17 with a reading age of eight. “We felt invisible, it was a dark and depressing time.”



She said attitudes in theatre had shifted over the past 10 years with BSL-led performances becoming more common and mainstream productions increasingly integrating actors who communicate via BSL, such as Deafinitely alumnus William Grint, who is touring with the Royal Shakespeare Company. However, many drama schools remain inaccessible to deaf students, she said.

Rose Ayling-Ellis is the first deaf performer to appear on Strictly Come Dancing. Photograph: Guy Levy/PA

Garfield added that there is much mainstream theatre can learn from deaf culture, including the expressive nature of sign language, the increased emphasis on physicality and movement, and the use of a visual vernacular.



She underscored the importance of deaf-led “safe spaces” for young people to build the confidence to aim high. This is an approach shared by Hamilton Lodge, the specialist school for deaf children that appeared on Strictly to give a signed message of support to Ayling-Ellis.

“Children are often discouraged from using BSL. I’ve been working in education for 20 years and I’ve seen children damaged from traumatic experiences in the wrong placements. They have a very negative attitude about being deaf, and we repair that. It’s really important that they develop their deaf identity and all our children leave as confident and happy individuals. Maybe with Rose at the forefront of people’s minds that will permeate society and education,” said Juliet Grant, head of school.



Hamilton Lodge, in Brighton, also emphasises building deaf awareness in the hearing population, since 11 million people in the UK are deaf or hard of hearing. Sam Caiels, deaf studies coordinator, has appreciated how Pernice has shown a “positive attitude” in finding creative ways to communicate with Ayling-Ellis.



Since this season of Strictly started she has noticed people responding to her differently, for instance lowering their face masks to enable her to lip-read. “Now Rose is on TV the hearing and deaf worlds are not colliding but merging,” Caiels said.

Reframing deafness as something to be celebrated rather than a deficiency has a huge influence on how the school’s pupils see themselves. Caiels recalled one student who arrived anxious about drama as she had never been picked for plays in her mainstream school. Within a year she had built the confidence to take up a role, and gave a “stunning” performance.



This chimes with the experience of Empress, a year 10 pupil who was among those to deliver the message to Ayling-Ellis. “I went to mainstream school, where I had lots of barriers and breakdowns in communication. When I got to Hamilton I received so much support and lots of deaf role models,” she said.



Empress is pleased to add Ayling-Ellis to that list of role models. “It’s about time – finally – that there is a deaf person on a high-profile programme,” she said. “I’ve always avoided things like drama in the past, but I’ve looked at Rose and thought ‘my god, she can do it, she’s in EastEnders, why can’t I give it a go?’”