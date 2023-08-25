‘Why can’t Brighton be a Champions League team?’

Solly March celebrates scoring the first of his two goals against Wolves last weekend - PA/Bradley Collyer

Solly March grins when reminded of something he said in an interview last August. “We’ve got to be realistic,” he stated. “We’re never going to get Champions League.”

Twelve months later there is a significant change of mood at Brighton and Hove Albion. And with it, maybe also, a recalibration of ambition.

Back then, March forecast that qualifying for Europe was a realistic ambition. Brighton achieved that and are looking forward to next week’s Europa League draw after a superb sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

And now? “Was that the start of the season last year?” March says, thereby revealing just how far Brighton have progressed in that time. “I think a lot [has changed],” he adds. “The gaffer [Roberto De Zerbi] has changed our mentality massively.

“We go into any game genuinely believing we can win it, instead of maybe hoping or hoping we can nick a draw away at bigger teams. Now if we start aggressive and play our game, we can win any game. So, it’s changed a lot of sure.”

Top four certainly does not feel so outlandish given the excellent start to the season Brighton have made, with two thumping 4-1 wins before they host West Ham United on Saturday tea-time, and given their record under De Zerbi.

The metrics under the Italian are, frankly, incredible. Statistics compiled by Opta show: Brighton have the highest XG (expected goals) in the Premier League, they have had the most shots and the most shots on target and are second only to Manchester City on possession (62.85 per cent compared to 63.87 per cent), successful passes, passing accuracy and moves with 10 passes or more.

The one slightly surprising stat, therefore, is the points total. Brighton are seventh under De Zerbi, through his 34 league games in charge since succeeding Graham Potter last September, which suggests that if they can convert their chances and dominance, then they will climb higher. Which is where a player such as March comes in.

One of the criticisms the 29-year-old winger has faced is that he does not have enough “end product”. That is quickly changing under De Zerbi.

March already has three goals this season to add to eight in the last campaign. In fact, in his first 156 Premier League games, March scored just four times. In the 21 since then he has 10 goals.

“Before I wasn’t getting in the six-yard box, I wasn’t making the runs in behind and if you’re getting in those positions you’re going to have chances from six of seven yards out and the majority of the time you will score them,” March says.

Joint top scorer in the #PL: Solly March. ⚽️💥 pic.twitter.com/MYZIG3kDZJ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 20, 2023

It is De Zerbi who has encouraged that – who has demanded that, in fact. March, often previously used deeper and sometimes even as a wing-back, has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Italian’s attacking 4-2-3-1 system and he goes into the head coach’s demanding methods. Starting with the belief he has “instilled in us”.

“It’s a mentality of winning and believing, I don’t think there is much more to it than that. It’s simple but hard to do,” March

“The standards he sets for himself and his ambitions are so, so high. At first we thought: ‘Wow, this guy’s a bit intense.’ But everyone loves it now and buys into it and agrees with it.”

Inevitably there have also been long hours on the training ground. “Maybe on the pitch it didn’t look like there was a long adaptation period, but it took a lot of training and a lot of hard work,” March says.

“We were training for a lot longer than usual, getting used to his methods and the tactical side of the game and how he wants to play. It was a lot of hard work, lots of meetings looking at what we were doing right and what we were doing wrong and what we needed to improve on. There was a lot of effort behind the scenes to make that happen.”

De Zerbi uses a “big screen” to “show us movements” and goes into “little details” so that the players fully understand what this most demanding of managers is demanding. March even admits it has changed the way he thinks about football.

“He’s opened our eyes to different ways of playing,” March says. “Before it was a little bit more basic, but he’s got so many ideas and so many ways of playing. He believes there is always a way to beat a team and if we don’t he shows us why – we weren’t in the right positions or we weren’t making the right pass. He truly believes that we should win every game if we do things right.”

Roberto De Zerbi consoles Solly March after the FA Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester United - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Interestingly there is the bonus, with such a possession-based team, of it being more enjoyable. “So much more, it makes you feel so much less tired,” March says. “People think you’re playing risky football – sometimes it gets close – but it is so ingrained in us that if people make mistakes, they make mistakes. But we love it.”

No discussion of Brighton can ignore the fact that they are achieving this astonishing upward trajectory while executing an unprecedented trading model. In the last two years alone they have sold £360 million worth of talent, culminating in the record £115 million for midfielder Moises Caicedo, who cost £4.5 million just three years ago, and yet are better and stronger.

“You just get on with it – we trust the club to find the replacements and still go upwards,” March says.

“There are a lot of South American or Asian players come in who are young and maybe go for a year on loan and if they do well you can see them coming back and pushing for first-team spots.

“It happens regularly. Moises is a good example. He started his first game and then was man-of-the-match pretty much every game. It is incredible how they find these players. They seem to come in and fit in seamlessly.”

March, whose name is enshrined in club legend after scoring the goal that clinched promotion from the Championship in April 2017, came through at Brighton, gaining a scholarship at 17, and is now their longest-serving player after captain Lewis Dunk. It is something the local lad from Eastbourne takes pride in.

“I think I do,” he says. “I’ve got a lot of friends and family who are Brighton fans. To see that growing up and see the club where it has been and where it is now, it does make it a little bit extra special. Dunky as well, it’s the same for me and him. It’s sort of in our blood and we have a lot of feelings for the club.”

‘Roma and Ajax would be great games. We believe we could beat them’

Brighton get the blend right. It is not just about bringing through exciting young players such as 18-year-old Irishman Evan Ferguson or Paraguayan Julio Enciso, 19, or prodigious talents such as the Japanese international Kaoru Mitoma, 26, but also levering that with seasoned players.

“I think it needs older, experienced players – we also have [James] Milner and [Adam] Lallana – as well as a mixture of young players,” March says. “If you have too many young players maybe they will be a bit naïve. It’s that mix that helps this club and it’s why this club is successful.”

Europe will be a new experience for Brighton in their 122-year history. “There are some good teams in it. Roma, Ajax are in it. They would be great games,” March says ahead of next Friday’s draw. “But we believe we can beat these teams. We genuinely do. I am excited. You look at these teams and they are great clubs but we don’t want to give them too much respect because we want to go as far as possible.”

He acknowledges that playing in Europe might help him fulfil another ambition: representing England, having played under Gareth Southgate for the under-21s. Southgate witnessed March’s two goals against Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday and he is certainly on the England manager’s radar – as is Dunk – with a squad announcement, also next week.

“Playing in Europe might help – if you play well in Europe, maybe it shows you can do it in international football,” March says. “There’s a lot of talented players, for sure, but I can still back myself to do a good job for anyone. There are some great players in that squad but I think I can do that as well.”