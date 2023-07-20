Why that summer spritz could be the healthiest drink on the menu

Some alcoholic drinks are better than others – here's what you should be ordering at the pub

You don’t need me to tell you that drinking alcohol is a huge part of British life. We drink to ­celebrate, and to commiserate. A drink is our cue to relax at the end of a hard day, and it’s the oil on the cogs of our social lives.

Nobody is under any mis-­conceptions that alcohol is a healthy option; we know that drinking too much can have implications, ­increasing your risk of many health issues, from heart disease, strokes and cirrhosis to breast, bowel and liver cancer. But a major new study from the University of Oxford of half a ­million people in China has shown that alcohol can raise the risk of 60 ­diseases, including some you might not have considered, such as gout, cataracts, lung cancer, ­circulatory diseases, psychiatric conditions and even fractures.

The NHS advises that men and women drink no more than 14 units of alcohol a week, spread across at least three days. That’s around six medium (175ml) glasses of wine, or six pints of 4 per cent beer. The World Health Organization (WHO) goes further, advising that no amount of alcohol is safe, particularly if you’re a woman concerned about breast cancer, as even moderate drinking raises your risk. In fact, alcohol is considered a group one carcinogen alongside tobacco and, er, asbestos.

Perhaps awareness around the health risks is one reason why, since a peak in 2004, alcohol use has been steadily declining, particularly among young people. Having said that, ­Alcohol Change UK statistics for 2021 show drinking has crept back up to its highest recorded level since 2010.

Of course, the pandemic led to a spike in drinking at home, accelerating a trend of more than 20 years. “Alcohol bought from retailers has increased, while drinking in pubs, nightclubs and hotels has been ­declining since 2000,” says Mark ­Leyshon, senior research and policy manager at Alcohol Change UK. “2020 saw a peak in home drinking as a result of the lockdowns.”

This was immediately reflected in drinking-related hospital admissions. In 2020, there were 8,974 deaths from alcohol-specific causes in the UK, an 18.6 per cent increase compared with 2019 – the highest year-on-year increase since data began in 2001.

Hang on, you might be thinking, some drinks are better than others, right? What about the often-cited research that a small glass of red wine actually has health benefits? Red wine has acquired something of a halo effect thanks to research showing the polyphenol resveratrol from red grape skin is good for your heart. It’s true to an extent (although it would clearly be healthier to eat the grapes). Other research comparing people who have one small glass of red wine a day to teetotallers found that the wine-drinkers lived longer.

But – and it’s a big but – those studies are purely observational. So it’s likely that the wine drinkers made time each day to sit and enjoy ­dinner as a social occasion; something that has been shown to support immunity by reducing stress and improving mental health. Also, people who don’t drink at all might have existing health issues that are the reason they don’t drink in the first place. Or they may have replaced the function that alcohol serves (for example, socialising or ­managing negative emotions) with ­sugary or processed foods. Meanwhile, the one-small-red-wine-a-day people are eating a healthy diet of fresh veg, whole foods and good fats. It’s pretty clear who is going to emerge from that situation healthier, and it’s not ­necessarily because of the wine.

Be a healthier drinker

Then there is the school of thought that drinking clear spirits with a low-­calorie mixer is the healthiest choice, since the huge number of ­calories in most alcoholic drinks is a big ­contributor to health impacts. Since alcohol has no nutritional value, those calories are only metabolised to fat and, the more fat you have, the more ­oestrogen you make after the menopause, which increases your risk of breast cancer. So is ­something like a vodka, lime and soda the healthier choice?

“My feeling is that choosing a drink because it’s lower in calories or ‘cleaner’ indicates an anxiety around dietary choices,” says Dr Federica Amati, ­medical scientist at Imperial College London. “Alcoholic drinks are not health drinks. Having one or two of what you enjoy on occasion is a healthy approach to what is essentially an unhealthy human behaviour.”

So there’s really no such thing as a “healthier” choice when it comes to drinking alcohol. Cancer Research UK is keen to clarify that it is alcohol itself that causes damage, so it doesn’t matter what type of alcohol you drink.

By this logic, should we all be trying to go sober? Well, many of us are. ­Sobriety is on the rise, with one fifth of British people now teetotal, but it’s not the answer for everyone. While some people find it easy to turn down a glass of wine, others get trapped in a ­depressing loop of trying to reduce their alcohol intake, then falling off the wagon and feeling miserable about it, leading to more drinking.

If you don’t want to give up alcohol completely, but would like to be free of this vicious circle and become one of those people who can enjoy a glass of wine without having to polish off the whole bottle, it’s going to take a mindset change.

“The key to a better relationship with alcohol is its context,” says Dr Amati. “Drinking culture in the UK lacks the social eating aspect that we find in the Mediterranean countries, where drinking alcohol without food is very unusual.”

Drinking alcoholic drinks as part of a meal, or at least with some light foods as an aperitivo, is a simple and effective way to slow down our rate of drinking and absorption of alcohol into our bloodstream, make the ­experience more sociable and ensure we are nourished, Dr Amati says.

The comparison with Europe is an interesting one. According to the WHO’s 2021 European health report, Brits drink slightly more than the average European. Which is saying something when you learn that, of the 10 heaviest-drinking countries in the world, nine are in Europe. There are obviously huge variations across the continent, with Czechia and Latvia the heaviest drinkers in the EU (although Germany and Ireland are not far behind). Italy has the lowest level of drinking, helped by the fact that 46.7 per cent of Italian women don’t drink at all. Every country has a gender gap, with men being heavier drinkers.

Having said that, women in the UK are drinking substantially more than they did 50 years ago. “The reasons for the increase are complex,” says ­Leyshon, “but certainly women ­drinking in public spaces became much more acceptable from the 1990s onwards. This, coupled with targeted ­marketing to women by drinks ­companies, has meant an acceleration in women’s drinking.”

Dr Amati has a particular focus on women’s health and menopause, and has written a book on midlife ­nutrition, Recipes for a Better ­Menopause, due out in October. She says there are ways to support your body when drinking alcohol. ­Gut-healthy foods, such as kefir or ­natural yoghurt, can reduce the impact if eaten before a drink – although that’s obviously more realistic if you’re at home. Supplements such as ­De-liver-ance may also be useful.

“Above all, drink in moderation,” she says, “so no more than two small glasses on no more than four nights per week.”

A hangover forces the liver to work overtime to produce enzymes that break down booze, and liver cells die as a result of this overload. Excessive drinking can cause osteoporosis and fractures, because the liver is involved in bone metabolism. It leads to ­digestive issues, because your liver is vital for gut health. And it even causes dull, puffy skin, because your liver processes toxins to keep your skin fresh and glowy.

Aside from drinking more water and supplementing where ­appropriate, other practical liver-­protecting steps include exercise, which improves blood oxygenation, and reducing ultra-processed foods, which place a heavy burden on every organ in your body.

Prevention is better than cure, so the best thing you can do is drink less overall. But don’t expect to be able to cut back using willpower alone. Some people can do that, but they are booze-free unicorns. Most of us need a bit of a strategy.

Whether your ­triggers are societal, emotional or habitual, they are ingrained from years of conditioning.

“If you are on a night out, plan ahead and pace yourself,” says Karen Tyrell, CEO of Drinkaware. “Switch some of your alcoholic drinks with water, a soft drink or a low- or ­no-­alcohol alternative – they are much more widely available now.”

Drinkaware also has an app to help you track how much you’re drinking, which can gamify the ­process of drinking less. Checking off ­alcohol-free days can be strangely ­satisfying, and being able to see how much you’ve had over the course of a month can help by bringing ­awareness to your drinking, which naturally incentivises you to cut back.

And always aim for progress over perfection. Wherever your starting point, reducing your alcohol intake by any amount will improve your health.

‘Mindful Drinking: How Cutting Down Can Change Your Life’ by Rosamund Dean is out now