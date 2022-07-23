Why your summer holiday will cost 30pc more (and postponing won't help)

holiday summer

Families face paying more than a third extra to go on holiday this ­summer – and that is if strikes or cancellations do not stop them boarding a plane in the first place.

This summer will be the most expensive and chaotic on record for foreign holidays, experts have warned, after sharp price rises and widespread flight cancellations.



In the wake of the pandemic, the costs of flights, accommodation, travel insurance, car hire, fuel and even dog sitters have all soared and are forecast to climb even further.

A couple who holiday in Spain this summer will need to spend a third more on accommodation and travel alone. The average price of an all-­inclusive package with hotel, flights and car hire for a week in the country has risen from £1,312 for two people in 2019, the most recent year of “normal” foreign travel, to £1,710 this summer, according to Ice Travel Group.

Couples who seek something more exotic will pay similar premiums. The average cost of a hotel and flight package for two people to Egypt has risen by 28pc, from £1,359 in the summer of 2019 to £1,745 this year.



A family of four searching for a holiday in Greece during the school summer holidays this year will spend £1,020 more than on the same trip three years ago. The average cost of a hotel, flights and car hire for four people for a week has risen from £3,284 to £4,304 – a jump of 30pc.

Consumer campaigner Jane Hawkes said: “To get any form of good deal this year will be very, very challenging. Higher holiday prices are here to stay and won’t be coming down any time soon.”



Families travelling further afield can expect to pay almost half as much as before the pandemic. The average cost of a week’s stay in a hotel with car hire for four people in the US has risen from £3,575 in 2019 to £5,281 – a difference of more than £1,700 before flights are taken into account.



It comes as households shoulder the biggest squeeze on finances in a generation and are already raiding savings to pay higher energy, tax and mort­gage bills. Two in five adults have not booked a holiday this year because of the rising cost of living, according to market researcher Appinio. It also found half were heading closer to home to manage costs.



Airlines have cancelled thousands of flights this summer amid ongoing staff shortages and thousands of passengers have been left stranded in airports at home and abroad. The mayhem is unlikely to abate soon; Heathrow, Britain’s biggest airport, has limited the number of flights until after the October half term.



Pent-up demand for flights, but a limited number of seats, will keep prices on the most popular routes high for the rest of the summer, said John Strickland, an aviation analyst at JLS Consulting. He said: “Cancellations, especially those at the last minute, mean little capacity and seats sold at higher prices.



“There has also been an enormous spike in fuel prices and airlines have needed to pass these costs on to passengers. These inflated prices are here to stay for the next few months, especially on the most sought-after routes to the Mediterranean and the US.”

Story continues

Those travelling long haul will typically be more exposed to price increases than passengers on shorter-haul flights. For those desperate to go abroad after two years of foreign travel restrictions, Ms Hawkes said insurance was essential.

“This year it’s vital you read the small print and ensure the policy covers not being able to go on the trip because of cancellations,” she added.

White city and blue sea panoramic view. Sharm al-Sheikh coastline, Egypt. Travel and vacation concepts. Beautiful panoramic view of the Red sea, Sharm al-Sheikh coastline. - katrin888 /iStockphoto

But the cost of travel insurance has soared too. The average premium for travel cover jumped by a quarter from £28.18 in June 2019 to £34.89 this year, according to the comparison website GoCompare.



Ceri McMillan from the company said higher premiums were partly due to an exodus of insurers from the market during the pandemic. She said: “Their exit has meant other insurers have been able to get more customers but at less competitive rates. The addition of ‘Covid cover’ to a lot of policies has also driven up prices for customers.”



Even travellers who have insurance still face being left out of pocket. Airlines routinely shirk their responsibilities and refuse to pay refunds and compensation after abandoning customers abroad.



Experts have said it is “depressingly common” for airlines to cut corners when issuing refunds or arranging alternative flights and holidaymakers have been urged to read up on their rights before they head to the airport.



Chris Webber of Ice Travel Group said: “If you are thinking of going on holiday it would be wise to book sooner rather than later. What we’re hearing from the agents and operators is that prices for 2023 travel are expected to rise too.”