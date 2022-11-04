Why students at 5 Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools are without a bus driver Friday

Kristen Johnson
·2 min read
Bob Brawdy/Tri-City Herald

Students attending five schools in Chapel Hill and Carrboro will not have a bus driver Friday morning, according to school officials.

The school bus driver shortage is affecting two routes that travel to the schools:

  • Bus 56: Rashkis Elementary School, Culbreth Middle School and Carrboro High School

  • Bus 120: Glenwood Elementary School, East Chapel Hill High School

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School officials are asking parents to find alternative travel arrangements for students, according to a news release.

Parents can also contact the school system’s transportation office at 919-942-5045 to have a bus arranged for pick up children for school just after 9 a.m. on Friday, the release said.

Students will not be marked as tardy to the schools as a result of the delay.

“Please know that we have exhausted our list of available substitutes and qualified staff who assist us,” said Andy Jenks, a communications officer for the school system.

More routes could be impacted if drivers call out on Friday.

Jenks said if routes will be affected in the afternoon, the public will be notified.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools experienced a bus driver shortage in January when they suspended five routes partly due to COVID-19.

The school system is also the second in the last day to be affected by bus driver shortage in the Triangle area.

On Thursday, Durham Public Schools were short drivers for five routes affecting nine schools.

Bus routes can be tracked through the “Here Comes the Bus” app with the student’s school ID and the District Code 86446.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

