Here’s Why We Should Stop Calling It ‘Monkeypox’

Jay Michaelson
·5 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

There have been many things wrong with America’s failed efforts to stop the monkeypox epidemic from spreading.

Vaccine stockpiles weren’t released, red tape has held up production, distribution has been haphazard, treatments have been nearly impossible to come by (again due to government red tape), and doctors have not been given adequate information, leading many patients to be turned away or misdiagnosed.

In short, it’s been an eerily familiar mess. But there’s one part of this fiasco that hasn’t been as widely reported: We’re not even calling the virus by the right name.

It’s not monkeypox. It’s orthopox. And here’s why it matters.

Alito’s ‘Dobbs’ Opinion Overturning ‘Roe’ Is Judicial Activism at Its Most Self-Deceptive

1. It’s wrong.

In 1958, Danish scientists detected a new strain of the orthopoxvirus. They called it “monkeypox” because they discovered it in laboratory primates. But in nature, the virus circulates not among monkeys but among rodents (“dormice, rope squirrels, and pouched rats,” reports The New Yorker). That’s why, for decades, it was confined mostly to people bitten by animals, hunters, and, in 2003, Americans who came into contact with infected prairie dogs, who in turn got the virus from pouched rats imported from Ghana.

Now, if this were a mere error, it wouldn’t be that important. But it’s also an error with some very unfortunate consequences.

2. Monkeys from Africa? No.

First, as monkeypox spreads among wider sections of the U.S. population—which it is almost certainly going to do—we’re going to hear the familiar racist, nationalist associations of this virus with “foreigners” and the countries where it originated. And in that regard, characterizing it as a nasty disease carried by monkeys from Africa is, to say the least, problematic.

Associations of Black and/or African people with apes, monkeys, and so on are some of the ugliest parts of American racism. They are fraught with pseudo-science about genetic differences between the “races” and the inferiority of dark-skinned people to lighter-skinned ones. The potential for stigmatizing Africa, Black bodies, and people of color is enormous, and obvious.

Am I overreacting here? I don’t think so. We saw this same dynamic in the 1980s with respect to AIDS, which first appeared in humans in the 1920s, in the colonial Congolese city then called Leopoldville, now known as Kinshasa.

Even before this fact was even definitively established, racist descriptions of African sexual voraciousness appeared in mainstream American press outlets evoking longstanding, pernicious myths of Africa (the “dark continent”) as a place of savagery and disease. (Dark-skinned Haitians were further stigmatized as bearers of the disease.) Much of this rhetoric resembled nineteenth century hysteria regarding African “venereal diseases” and resurfaced in Republicans’ outrage over President Barack Obama’s efforts to contain the Ebola virus, which, though few remember it now, was a central issue in the 2014 midterm elections.

We’re in danger of a similar process unfolding now. As we saw with the early use of the phrase “Wuhan coronavirus” in 2020, it’s very easy for xenophobes and demagogues to use terminology that enrages their nativist base and “otherizes” a disease. Fortunately, no one is (yet) calling this the “Central African monkeypox,” but it could only be a matter of time before some reactionary circles adopt the phrase.

Now, again, if the term “monkeypox” really reflected some biological reality, some might argue that we’re stuck with it. But that is not the case; the term is inaccurate. And since it is soaked in racist associations and colonialist history, it should be junked.

3. Stigmatizing a disease does not aid public health.

It’s also unhelpful to associate an infectious disease with an animal, especially when it spreads, in part, through sexual activity—and especially when that sexual activity is already stigmatized, as gay sex is.

For the moment, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on July 26, the 3,500+ cases of orthopox in the United States are “about 99 percent among men who have sex with men.” We’ll see how long that lasts—unlike HIV, orthopax should be just as transmissible in heterosexual intimacy (you can get it from cuddling, massage, sharing linens, or close dancing; no bodily fluids required), and is likely to jump to straight communities soon.

Still, at present, this is a disease prevalent among sexually active gay men, and it enhances the stigma against us to call it “monkeypox.”

That’s true even within gay communities. I can say, anecdotally, that all my gay friends are talking about this threat and taking it very seriously. But the name “monkeypox” doesn’t help—it associates the virus with “animalistic” behavior. It’s embarrassing. No wonder a lot of us are just calling it the pox, or mpox. No one wants to be called a monkey.

Supreme Court Uses Praying Football Coach to Gut Separation of Church and State

That’s particularly true at this historical moment, as the LGBTQ community is watching our hard-fought equality get stripped away, bit by bigoted bit. Forgive us for feeling a little unwanted déjà vu, as the new disease threatens us while Republican politicians liken us to child molesters and deny the dignity of our intimate relationships.

More broadly, to the extent that shame and stigma stop people of any background or identity from getting tested or treated, they cause more disease to spread. It’s going to be hard enough getting people to care about this new threat after 28 months of COVID. Making it into a gay disease with a demeaning name is not going to help.

Of course, language is not the only, or even the primary, thing that matters in this fight. Having failed to stop the virus from spreading, public health agencies now need to get ahead of it, and that means much wider access to education, vaccination, testing, and treatment.

But in doing that work, let’s not needlessly evoke the specters of racism, homophobia, and stigma.

Let’s just call the virus what it is: orthopox.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Albanian firefighters battle wildfires for third day

    STORY: Forest inspector Gjon Gegaj said the situation was not getting better as the temperatures were still high in the Balkan country.A brutal heatwave with spikes well above 104 Fahrenheit settled over southern Europe last week, part of a global pattern of rising temperatures, widely attributed by scientists and climatologists to human activity.Firefighters are still dealing with bursts, but Major Endrit Cengu said the units on-site managed to isolate all fires and keep them from merging.The wildfire has left part of the forest charred with cinder and fallen trees littering the ground.

  • Ultra-processed food ‘increases risk of developing dementia’

    Eating ultra-processed food such as sausages, soft drinks and yoghurt raises the chance of developing dementia, a new study suggests.

  • U.S. judge declines to acquit ex-Trump adviser Bannon, but mulls dismissing charges

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal judge on Wednesday declined a request to acquit Donald Trump's former presidential adviser Steve Bannon on two contempt charges for defying a subpoena from a congressional committee investigating the 2021 Capitol attack, but he left open the door to consider dismissing the charges instead. A jury on Friday found Bannon, 68, guilty of two misdemeanor counts for refusing to provide testimony or documents to the House of Representatives select committee as it scrutinizes the Jan. 6, 2021, rampage by Trump's supporters. In Wednesday's ruling, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols said Bannon's last-ditch request for the court to acquit him of the charges lacked merit.

  • Senior Fredericton Royals return to Baseball Hill after two-season hiatus

    On a night earlier this summer, after nine innings ended and the crowd dispersed, Kirk Cornell walked out to an empty, quiet Royals Field. Under the lights, he stood there in awe of the beauty of the ballpark, home to baseball in Marysville for more than 120 years. He imagined the ghosts of Fredericton baseball past, from the mill workers who played on the field in the 1800s, to his own senior baseball career with the Fredericton Royals in the late 1990s. "For people involved in the baseball com

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • B.C. Summer Games back in action after 4-year hiatus

    The 32nd B.C. Summer Games kicked off with an opening ceremony at the CN Centre in Prince George, B.C., Thursday night, ramping up with hundreds of events over the weekend. The competition brings together thousands of the province's best young athletes, most between the ages of 12 and 17, who have to qualify for the games at regional events. While the games usually takes place every two years, the 2020 edition in Maple Ridge was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "After four long years

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship

    Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes. The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United Sta

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Pete Rose to appear on field in Philadelphia next month

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Rose will make an appearance on the field in Philadelphia next month for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball. Rose agreed to the lifetime ban in August 1989 after an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team. Baseball’s career hits leader will be part of Phillies alumni weekend, and will be introduced on the field alongsi

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI