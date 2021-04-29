Why are we still so obsessed with the Mitford sisters?

Jessie Thompson
·9 min read
&lt;p&gt;L-R Nancy, Jessica and Diana, who continue to fascinate&lt;/p&gt; (Getty)

L-R Nancy, Jessica and Diana, who continue to fascinate

(Getty)

Is there any greater example of the Problematic Fave than the Mitford sisters? They were posh, gossipy, fabulous, stylish and politically extreme. Were a couple of them – let’s just say it – outrageously right-wing? Yes. But are we still – myself included – completely fascinated by them? Very much yes. I don’t know how I’d have got through the darkest moments of winter lockdown without devouring a doorstop 500-page biography of them.

Next week, a gorgeous-looking adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s best and most-loved novel, The Pursuit of Love, will finally air on BBC One – and it’s only bound to renew interest in the sisters. Nothing seems less important right now than the private lives of the landed gentry. And yet, to use their parlance, do admit: the allure prevails.

For those not in the know, here’s your crib sheet: there were six Mitford sisters, born between 1904 and 1920. They lived through some of the most extraordinary moments in 20th century history, they knew everyone from Hitler to JFK, and each carved out a distinct and undeniable identity. In age order, there was Nancy, famed wit and celebrated novelist; quiet, homely Pamela – who wanted to marry a horse as a child, became a poultry-rearer (close); renowned beauty and fascist Diana, who married first Bryan Guinness then Oswald Mosley and went to prison for a bit; Hitler fangirl Unity, who shot herself in the head when the Second World War started; Communist rebel Jessica, who eloped with her cousin and later became a campaigning journalist in America; and down-to-earth (relatively speaking) Deborah, who became a Duchess, hobnobbed with royals and rejuvenated Chatsworth House.

Their father was Lord Redesdale, later immortalised as mad, child-hunting Uncle Matthew in Nancy’s novels; their mother Sydney was the daughter of the founder of Vanity Fair magazine. They also had a brother, Tom, who was killed in Burma during the war. The sisters were prolific letter writers, documenting extraordinary lives tainted by tragedy with unique arch humour. Countless books have been written about them; in the Eighties, they were even the subject of a short-running musical (albeit described as ‘not an evening in the theatre to bring Kenneth Tynan springing out of retirement’).

Today, many see them – affectionately or not – as shorthand for both high camp kitsch or a bygone era of upper-class snobbery. The narrator of Naoise Dolan’s Exciting Times looks at a hoity-toity acquaintance and wonders if she “was a real person or three Mitford sisters in a coat”. In Dolly Alderton’s Ghosts, the father of the main character Nina is slipping into dementia. In a cafe, he whispers, “Don’t look now, but three of the Mitford sisters have just arrived”.

Debo becomes a duchess - pictured on her wedding dayGetty Images
Debo becomes a duchess - pictured on her wedding dayGetty Images

But their meaning is always morphing, and also stands for something more profound. In an episode of podcast Sentimental Garbage, journalists Catherine O’Donoghue and Ella Risbridger got drunk and talked about what the sisters mean to them, and ended up in a weeping mess. “I can’t quite put my finger on what it is that’s so completely captivating except that, without sounding too pretentious, in these mad, politically insane aristocrats, there is something of what it means to be human and what it is to be alive,” sobs Risbridger.

I fell in love with them as a teenager when I found a copy of The Mitfords: Letters Between Six Sisters (aka the bible for Mitford fangirls) in an Oxfam bookshop. This meticulously edited selection of a lifetime of their letters, spanning 800 pages, charts life, love and loss in a language that is completely idiosyncratic (seriously – the beginning of the book has a guide to the hundreds of nicknames they used for each other). Charlotte Mosley, daughter-in-law of Diana and editor of the letters, among many other Mitford publications, says the letters strike such a chord because “they’re written on the spot, as it were – they’re not writing with a view to posterity. The letters are incredibly spontaneous. And I think that’s what it brings: spontaneity, a lot of humour and jokes, and a lot of affection that comes through between the sisters.”

Jessica in Miami with her first husband Esmond, after a scandalous elopementGetty Images
Jessica in Miami with her first husband Esmond, after a scandalous elopementGetty Images

The letters are full of gossip and teasing, and also offer an insight into the sisters’ incredible connections. “No, I didn’t fumble with Röhm [head of the Nazi SA]... he preferred men you know,” writes Unity. “I saw your friend Bobby K [Robert Kennedy] and wife on TV. They looked as if they were chewing bits of white paper – ‘twas their teeth,” writes Nancy to Deborah. Deborah’s frequent dinner parties introduced her to Prince Charles, whom she nicknamed Friend – “I don’t know why I love him but I do” and Princess Diana – “The trouble is she’s mad”.

She describes her irritation when Margaret Thatcher failed to recognise her three times at a livestock show she was hosting, how she woke up in a cold sweat after dreaming that she’d had to go on holiday with Fergie, and how a friend had gone to Norway to avoid a visit from Princess Margaret – “he really is too old to be subjected to that.”

Debo (middle) at the racesGetty Images
Debo (middle) at the racesGetty Images

Diana writes of her panic at hearing Nancy has been given a CBE – ‘thinking “twas a new illness” – and her fear that the editor of this very paper had “banned her” from her role as a reviewer (it was Max Hastings, and he had). In the final letters, Diana and Deborah, by then the only sisters left, reminiscence about their childhoods. “Goodness how it all comes back,” wrote Deborah, poignantly, at the age of 79.

There are many commonly agreed factors as to why the Mitfords, despite being, in many ways, absolutely awful, remain irresistible. They had a unique tone of voice, didn’t care what anyone else thought and continue to feed our National Trust-loving nation’s appetite for upper-class nostalgia. Laura Thompson, author of Take Six Girls: The Lives of the Mitford Sisters and the recently reissued Nancy Mitford: Life in a Cold Climate, describes them as “revolutionaries who went to the hairdressers”.

Unity MitfordGetty Images
Unity MitfordGetty Images

“Their lives were a succession of tragedies and bad choices, and very dubious affiliations. And yet, they come out of it smiling. There’s this resilience and confidence, and quality of enchantment about them that there probably shouldn’t be, when you think of – my god, Diana – Diana married Oswald Mosley. And yet, en masse, they continue to fascinate,” she says. And, of course, “that philosophy of Nancy’s that there’s always something to laugh at. If she was on the way to the guillotine, there’d be a joke.”

The sisters continue to have their detractors – understandably. Diana remained unrepentant about her admiration for the Führer and her fascism. But they have also become a sexist stand-in for any female siblings that people find unpalatable, from the Kardashians to the teenage Grant sisters, who are Nigel Farage fangirls from Ireland. “They’re the modern-day Mitford sisters,” people tweet with disdain, in a way that ignores how different each of the Mitfords were. And there are those who simply find their privilege amusingly absurd. One comment under a YouTube video of Deborah reads “she cant remember how many houses she inherited lol”.

Nancy MitfordAssociated Newspapers
Nancy MitfordAssociated Newspapers

Of course, the fact that they were a bit ludicrous is part of the appeal. One article called ‘How to Tell if You Are a Mitford Sister’ contains the sentence: ‘After an emergency appendectomy, you sell your sister your appendix in a bottle, for one pound. It soon smells so much that Nanny must wash it down the loo.’ Among her likes, Deborah listed Shetland ponies, ice-skating and Elvis Presley; her dislikes included the bits of paper that fall out of magazines, female weather forecasters and Tony Blair. And Nancy’s infamous 1955 essay about ‘U and non-U’ language, deeming ‘loo’ posh and ‘toilet’ plebby, sums up her tongue-in-cheek, slightly camp attitude to class politics.

But their legacy has a newer, more contemporary resonance. In our unforgiving, grudge-holding climate, they are a reminder that families fall out (even royals) and that people don’t always agree with each other, but that differences can still be put aside. Post-Brexit and post-Trump, public discourse has never felt more polarised – but for the Mitfords, the stakes were much higher. They found themselves on the opposite ends of the political spectrum during a war that claimed two of their number – Tom and Unity – and at one point Nancy even shopped Diana to the police for her fascist views. But even if they sometimes stopped being friends, they never lost their sisterly bond.

They were complex and contradictory women. As Mosley herself tells me of Diana, “What she defended is indefensible. But that didn’t stop her from being an absolutely wonderful mother-in-law: generous, hospitable, empathetic, kind-hearted. It was that paradox that was difficult – or impossible, really – to reconcile. Most of the time, we didn’t discuss politics. In fact, it was a subject that we avoided, with my husband and her and myself – because there was no way we were going to see eye to eye.” Essentially: liking someone doesn’t mean you endorse everything they say or do. But they were eyewitnesses to history, and they narrated the whole thing with charm and panache. It should go without saying that you don’t agree with all of them: not one of them was the same as the other.

Diana MitfordGetty Images
Diana MitfordGetty Images

There’s a long-standing idea that the Mitford sisters were all about frothy silliness, and in a lot of ways that’s why we like them. But if The Pursuit of Love, with its shockingly un-chicklit ending, reminds us of anything, it’s that these six women weathered moments of extraordinary darkness in their lives. Nancy had miscarriages, a miserable marriage and suffered a cruelly painful cancer; Jessica’s first husband was killed in the war and she lost two children; Debo lost four children shortly after giving birth to them. In a life where having each other meant so much, she also had to bear the pain of losing each of her sisters.

“Sisters are a shield against life’s cruel adversity,” Nancy said once. “Sisters ARE life’s cruel adversity,” jousted back Jessica. I wish they were still around today; I’d love to know what they’d make of Boris, Megxit and living through the pandemic (though whether they’d last five minutes on Twitter before being summarily cancelled is an interesting question). The Mitford sisters are gold and always will be – it’s madness that there’s not a Netflix series in the making about them or a big-screen movie. It would be fascinating – do admit.

The Pursuit of Love is on BBC One from May 9

Read More

Art lovers, get set! The exhibitions to see when galleries open in May

Our favourite fiction reads in lockdown: the books that kept us going

Everybody: A Book about Freedom by Olivia Laing review

Latest Stories

  • Report: 49ers don't plan to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo without 'overwhelming' offer

    If the Niners are going to trade Garoppolo, they reportedly want to be blown away by the offer.

  • Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller to retire at end of season

    Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending the 18-year career of the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history.

  • George Springer's debut was a big moment for Blue Jays — and entirely forgettable

    It was an uneventful night for Toronto's $150-million man.

  • Canelo Alvarez reveals his brother was kidnapped days before fight against Rocky Fielding in 2018

    Canelo Alvarez negotiated with the kidnappers in the lead up to the fight.

  • Canada Soccer Hall of Fame inducts eight women 'legends' in Class of 2021

    Eight women, including five members of Canada's original 1986 women's team, are headed to the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame.

  • Bryce Harper leaves game after taking 97 mph fastball to the face

    Harper's HBP was just the start of a dramatic sixth inning between the Phillies and Cardinals.

  • Nikola Jokic blocks Zion Williamson at the rim to secure controversial win for Nuggets

    He wasn't called for a foul at the end of Wednesday night's game, but other angles of the block left plenty of Pelicans fans furious with the no-call.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Our final top 100 list, featuring seven new prospects

    Our list of the top 100 overall prospects in the 2021 NFL draft is now complete. Please welcome these seven new members to the party.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Browns general manager Andrew Berry welcomes newborn daughter on day of 2021 NFL draft

    The Browns hold the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • PSG's old shortcomings undermine Champions League bid

    Paris Saint-Germain’s old shortcomings quickly returned as soon as Manchester City cranked up the pressure in their Champions League semifinal. Key players and teamwork went missing during a 30-minute spell in the second half of the 2-1 loss, when PSG conceded two quick goals and failed to recover. PSG went from a position of authority to being second best all over the field. As players exchanged nonplussed glances and looked to each other for leadership, Neymar flung his arms in the air and angrily berated his teammate Mitchel Bakker for not overlapping down the left side. While City's captain Kevin De Bruyne lifted his side up, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe failed to do the same. They went missing in attack and stopped tracking back after midfielder Idrissa Gueye’s red card, which further exposed the midfield and defence. Had City used its pressure to more clinical effect, PSG could have faced an even bigger deficit heading into next week’s second leg in England. After trying to find solutions on his own rather than through teamwork, Neymar then got booked for pointless late challenge on Ruben Dias, having been sent off twice already this season in the French league. He was not alone in playing below his best, with standout goalkeeper Keylor Navas beaten by a cross from De Bruyne that went straight in. Gueye's needless free kick on Phil Foden led to City's second goal and then he got sent off, just four minutes after Neymar's pointless booking. On City's free kick, Leandro Paredes and Presnel Kimpembe jumped up but left a gap for Riyad Mahrez's shot to squeeze through. The imposing Kimpembe, one of the toughest defenders in the French league, also surprisingly turned his back on the ball when De Bruyne's cross came in. As things disintegrated before his eyes, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was slow to react. He could have brought on Ander Herrera for Gueye, but did not, and also left powerful striker Moise Kean on bench when his physical presence might have made a difference. It was PSG's 12th loss of an inconsistent campaign, and eighth at home. There is still hope for the return leg, though, given that PSG scored four goals away to Barcelona in the Round of 16 and three away to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals during those first legs. “We've had some great performances away from home. We need to believe in ourselves,” Pochettino said. “We need to play with the same intensity we showed in the first hour.” Pochettino is under pressure on two fronts, because PSG is still one point behind Lille and one ahead of third-place Monaco with only four games remaining in the French league. His players must rally for Saturday's home game against a Lens side in fifth place and chasing a Europa League spot. Lille is at home to midtable Nice later that day. That puts Pochettino in a difficult position, knowing that he can ill afford to rest key players against Lens, but also needing them as fresh as possible for the return leg against City. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Tuberville's be-seen-but-not-heard advice for athletes is from a bygone era

    Tommy Tuberville's advice for athletes entering the NFL draft feels out of touch for 2021.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence sits atop our prospect rankings

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft concludes with No. 1 overall — the Tigers' elite passer with terrific poise and athleticism.

  • Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Making progress with ankle rehab is 'like a drug for me'

    Prescott is making progress from his ankle injury every day, and he's enjoying every minute.

  • Former Forge FC defender David Edgar joins CPL champion's coaching staff

    HAMILTON — Former Canadian international David Edgar, who retired as a Forge FC player in December, has joined the Canadian Premier League team's staff as an assistant coach. The 33-year-old centre back from Kitchener, Ont., made 28 appearances for the Hamilton side, including 21 in CPL play and seven CONCACAF League matches. Edgar was part of Forge’s back-to-back CPL championship teams in 2019 and 2020. “David’s strong bond with our organization, including our roster and staff, coupled with his commitment to developing as a coach in his post-playing career makes this a perfect fit," Bobby Smyrniotis, Forge's head coach and technical director, said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring him back as a member of our coaching staff and to continue to build the foundation of sustained success here in Hamilton.” Forge announced in March that assistant coach Peter Reynders would not be back for the 2021 season, saying he was returning to his native Belgium for family reasons. Reynders was Smyrniotis’ first addition to Forge’s technical staff in March 2019. Edgar, who won 42 caps for Canada from 2011 to 2018, joined Newcastle United's academy at the age of 14 and went on to play in Britain for Newcastle, Burnley, Swansea City, Birmingham City and Sheffield United. He also played in Major League Soccer for the Vancouver Whitecaps and in the United Soccer League with Nashville SC and the Ottawa Fury. The CPL has yet to announce a start date for its third season but says it will go ahead. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • 'The Bachelor' alum Matt James teams up with Dick's Sporting Goods for National Runners' Month, reveals favorite artists on his running playlist

    This year’s campaign theme is “#SeeYouOutThere” and celebrates the many benefits of running while encouraging runners of all levels to get active.

  • NFL draft betting: Even oddsmakers having trouble projecting where Trey Lance, Justin Fields will go

    If the top three picks play out like many are expecting, the landing spots for Justin Fields and Trey Lance will become one of the NFL draft’s most intriguing storylines.

  • UEFA joins English soccer in weekend social media boycott

    NYON, Switzerland — UEFA will join English soccer players, clubs and organizations in a social media boycott this weekend to protest against online abuse. The soccer-led boycott will also be joined by English cricket, English Premiership rugby clubs, and the British Lawn Tennis Association. The social media silence will start on Friday afternoon until late Monday evening, and include UEFA-organized games on Sunday in the Women’s Champions League semifinals. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin used a speech last week to 55 member federations urging people in European soccer to make formal complaints about “unacceptable tweets or messages.” “We’ve had enough of these cowards who hide behind their anonymity to spew out their noxious ideologies,” Ceferin said last week in Montreux, Switzerland. UEFA has also acted in cases of online abuse when players criticized match officials. Neymar and Serge Aurier both missed Champions League games in recent seasons for offensive comments about referees on social media. The English campaign this weekend followed British clubs Rangers, Birmingham and Swansea shutting down their social media for several days. Former France and Arsenal forward Thierry Henry also shut down his social media accounts to protest against racism and bullying. English soccer officials have urged the British government to enact laws making social media companies more accountable for what appears on their platforms. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Poll: Half of Americans support athletes, leagues pushing for social change

    Half of Americans are in favor of leagues using their influence for social change, and would involve the Super Bowl and Olympics if necessary.

  • Sabrina Ionescu 'ready to bring New York a championship', credits BODYARMOR with gender equality

    Fully healed and ready to headline the monumental 25th season against the Indiana Fever on May 14, Ionescu explained to Yahoo Sports why her sophomore campaign will closely mirror her rookie year.