Why the Steelers would be perfect fit for Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are looking like an NFL organization that is going to select a quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft. They have the No. 1 pick (via the Carolina Panthers), and a lot of people think they’re eyeing USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

If Chicago were to select Williams first overall, they would most likely move on from Justin Fields, their former first-round pick in 2021, who hasn’t blossomed into a star the way that we thought he would. Fields has shown flashes, but that isn’t going to win you a Super Bowl. You need a star at some point. Fields still may become a star but having the No. 1 pick — with a potential generational talent up for grabs — rushes that evaluation.

If the Bears are to move on from Fields, a quarterback-needy team that doesn’t have a top-10 pick is going to consider him. One team that makes perfect sense is the Pittsburgh Steelers, an organization that values winning and are not afraid to make a big move.

Fields may or may not turn into a star, but Pittsburgh may consider trying him out. They just released former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolf is set to be a free agent. That leaves only Kenny Pickett on the roster for next year.

To be honest, Pickett is in the same boat as Fields. He was a first-round pick and had a lot of expectations but hasn’t lived up to them yet. He has shown flashes but even Fields has been better up to this point. Pickett has done more winning, but he is in a better situation. If Fields went to Pittsburgh, he might find more success.

Seeing Fields go to the Steelers would be amazing. He’d have a chance to take his career to the next level while the Bears would be starting fresh. Head coach Mike Tomlin has made it known that he likes Fields, so it is a perfect fit for them in every way. With Tomlin at the helm, you might see Fields take steps that would be impossible for him to take in Chicago.

The Steelers are a smart team that knows how to move on before it becomes too late. Pickett is not the guy and they know it. If they feel that Fields can give them a better chance to win, they will do it.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire