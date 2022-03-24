Why Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has Limited Avenues for Growth

Goran Damchevski
·6 min read

First published on Simply Wall St News

After Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced that Howard Schultz will become interim CEO, investors started wondering if there is a new potential upside under new management. We will explore these possibilities and also analyze the fundamental standing of the stock.

Business Overview

The CEO that is now stepping down, Mr. Johnson, expanded the company on a global scale, now serving 84 markets, and introduced the "charity premium", which is built into the price and tells consumers to which causes they are donating by buying a Starbucks.

Starbucks' business model enables people to enjoy an environment where they can meet, collaborate, work, along a variety of standardized coffee-centered drinks. While it may seem simple on the outside, the construction of the business is smart and internally consistent.

Some engineering examples:

  • The prices are higher, which selects for a higher clientele class.

  • The coffee includes the mentioned charity premium, which gives clients a rationalization to buy at a higher price. Some people argue that morality beats the checkbook, and if people have a reason, they won't mind the premium.

  • Longer stays are accepted within Starbucks culture. While in "standard" cafés you are expected to finish your drink and go, in Starbucks there is no rush, and your time spent is included in the price of the drink. This also makes it acceptable for people to spend solo time at Starbucks while not feeling alone. The company capitalizes on the fact that the space is full and can raise prices to be even more selective for clients.

  • The client selection process attracts people that want to signal that they are "worthy" of a Starbucks and accept the price. This makes Starbucks a status symbol for people (especially younger demographics that are still developing their sense of the value of money), further driving up value.

  • The space is designed by professionals and has a distinctive look. Everything is meant to be eye candy, even the baristas, which are selected to reflect the clients.

Future Growth

Now let's talk about growth. We will first look at analyst estimates and past performance in order to get a picture of where the company can go.

View our latest analysis for Starbucks

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

As we can see, the company recovered and analysts forecast that it will continue on a steady growth trajectory. This is expected from a large cap stock. However, the question becomes, "if there are any new viable avenues of growth?" Starbucks has already expanded in its target markets, and the company seems to be utilizing a "scalpel" - precision approach regarding where it wants to target new locations. This poses some future limitations, as the premium market may be close to saturation.

Efficiency Growth

Starbucks may opt for more efficiency growth, which means to dive into details, optimize costs and spend some CapEx in order to implement systems that integrate and drive a more efficient workflow. The company may be in an appropriate part of its lifecycle to focus on optimizing the bottom line. This however, also has some constraints. First, an efficiency growth provides a substantial, but one-time boost to the bottom line - this means that investors that catch this train before it sets off, will be the ones that benefit. Efficiency growth is both about adopting cutting edge practices and executing them well - A CRM can be more of an operating expense with a lackluster implementation.

Product Portfolio

Starbucks also licenses and sells coffee under other brands, such as: Teavana, Seattle’s Best Coffee, Evolution Fresh, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve and Princi. They collaborate with Nestlé S.A. (OTCPK:NSRG.F) on their "Global Coffee Alliance" from which they offer a variety of tea and coffee products. The company has a chance to drive growth if it discovers different categories of audience to which they can cater to and develop or acquire brands for them. This makes acquisitions a viable option, but more for distribution chains than cafés.

Expansion at Risk

Where investors once saw opportunity, may now start becoming assets at risk. Starbucks aggressively expanded into China over the years and has built up a strong presence there. The company-operated stores in China rose from 4.7k to 5.4k from 2020 to 2021 - a 14.9% increase. While these investments made business sense, the current geopolitical landscape is gradually creating new economic blocks in the world, and their effects may increase in the future. This is one of those issues that can become a "real problem", so analysts opt not to take it into consideration in this phase. For reference, Starbucks has a total of 17k company-operated, and 16.7k licensed stores worldwide.

Bottom Up Integration

The company is primarily a packager and distributor of goods, meaning it buys the coffee from agricultural producers, which it indirectly supports with the "charity premiums" on its coffee. With the current raise in inflation, the value of money decreases, but the value of land-property arguably stays the same in real terms, or may even increase if commodities become more scarce. One way the company might consider improving margins is to become a partial or direct producer of the raw material. This would bring more complexity and increase the country exposure risk for the business, but embracing hard problems like this is a way to drive growth for the large cap corporation. The company already has some farmer support centers that help ensure quality, yield, and these can be slowly transformed into operating centers where viable.

A Notable Risk

While assessing growth potential, we must also mention the forces that might push growth down. Currently, Starbucks is faced with the challenge of balancing out product pricing, by the need to drive up prices, just enough to keep margins but hopefully not over the edge that loses too many clients. Part of the business is highly discretionary, and is the most exposed to inflationary pressures, as consumers start substituting the product with cheaper alternatives. This may pose a substantial, but temporary problem for Starbucks, as the company will have a chance to optimize operations, cut underperforming stores and make room to grow for the future.

Conclusion

It may be a more bumpy ride than analysts anticipate for Starbucks, however the company has significant potential for long-term improvement.

Inflation and the up-front cost for future projects may play out first, which can be good for traders, however investors may need to be a lot more patient before they get significant returns.

While the interim CEO is the founder and highly qualified to run the business, he may find himself a bit limited on the routes he can take to sustain the company and increase shareholder value.

Currently, the company seems to be trading just below intrinsic value, but that might reflect the fact that the market is uncertain on the near-term future for Starbucks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com

Simply Wall St analyst Goran Damchevski and Simply Wall St have no position in any of the companies mentioned. This article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Vetoes show lack of GOP lockstep on transgender sports bans

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican governors in two states this week rejected legislation to ban transgender players from girls sports — signs that there are some remaining fractures among GOP leaders over how to navigate gender’s reemergence as a culture war issue. Still, those decisions to buck the party’s conservative wing could prove short-lived against a fired-up GOP base and lawmakers angling to overrule the governors. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed bills passed b

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Avalanche acquire Artturi Lehkonen from Canadiens

    Colorado has made another major move ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.