Why the stamp duty cut won't stop a catastrophic house price crash

Melissa Lawford
·10 min read
stamp duty cut house price crash
stamp duty cut house price crash

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s stamp duty changes will be heartily welcomed by struggling first-time buyers and would-be movers, desperate for some help in the face of soaring interest rates.

Kwarteng doubled the nil-rate stamp duty band to £250,000, bringing an average tax saving of £2,500 for all homebuyers and making almost half of all home moves in England tax free.

For first-time buyers, particularly in areas with high house prices, the savings are even greater. They can save a maximum of £11,250 in tax – with a new nil-rate band of £425,000, based on a higher £625,000 spend cap.

But analysts are sounding the alarm that the measures will be nowhere near enough to save the property market from a major downturn as interest rates rise.

The tax cuts will boost sales and house prices, just as rising interest rates mean the market teeters on the edge of major house price falls.

Experts are warning that the boost to demand created by the cuts will not be enough to counteract the enormous affordability crunch hitting the market, as soaring inflation pushed the Bank of England to raise interest rates by a further 0.5 percentage points on Thursday to 2.25pc.

The tax cut will stoke demand – and cushion price falls

The tax cut will partially offset the blow to the housing market caused by the cost of living crisis and rising mortgage rates, says Karl Thompson, of the Centre for Economics and Business Research, a think tank.

Previously, CEBR had forecast a 10pc year-on-year fall in transactions in 2023. Following the stamp duty cut, as well as the energy price cap guarantee, this drop will now be only 2pc, Thompson says.

Wannabe homeowners voted with their clicks: in the hour after the announcement was made, traffic on Rightmove, a property website, jumped by 10pc.

In turn, if higher numbers of homes are sold, it will soften the coming blow to house prices. CEBR’s most recent forecast was for a 4.5pc house price drop across the UK in 2023. Values are still likely to fall next year, but the drop should now be smaller, Thompson says.

In the longer term, in three or four years’ time, house price growth will be two percentage points higher because of the cut, he adds. Transactions will jump by 6pc.

Help for the markets most at risk

The stamp duty cuts could be a significant lifeline for the property markets that are forecast to record the biggest price drops.

London and the South East are where house prices are most out of kilter with earnings, and where buyers are most reliant on mortgage lending. It is here where home values – particularly at the lower end of the market – are most exposed to rising interest rates.

The cuts to first-time buyer stamp duty rates will almost exclusively target this market. On average, just 31pc of first-time buyer sales were above £300,000 in the last year, according to analysis by Hamptons estate agents – meaning the vast majority of entry-level purchasers already paid no tax. In London, however, 83pc of first-time buyer sales were above the £300,000 threshold.

“The vast majority of first-time buyers will be relatively unaffected,” says Neal Hudson, of BuiltPlace analysts. “It is London and the South East where this will have the most impact. In these more expensive areas, we will see an increase in first-time buyers.”

But the tax cuts will not be enough to counteract the threats of rate rises and the cost-of-living crisis.

House prices could rise at first – but the tax cuts cannot outweigh interest rate rises

In the next few months, the impact of the stamp duty cuts could have a psychological effect on sellers, who see the measures as a way of making more money, pushing up asking prices even higher.

“We might see effects on prices quite quickly, if sellers adjust their prices accordingly,” Thompson says.

In one case, a first-time buyer in London agreed a sale at £490,000 on Thursday, but as soon as the stamp duty cut was announced the day after, the vendor tried to renegotiate the price.

“They said they want an extra £10,000, directly based on the change in stamp duty,” says Andrew Montlake, of mortgage broker Coreco. “Their logic is the buyer is saving money and they want that money, because now they will assume that they could put the property back on the market and everything will be slightly inflated.”

But sellers are unlikely to get so lucky.

“The logic doesn’t quite work. Lenders are becoming more strict on affordability because of the cost-of-living crisis, and interest rates mean mortgage rates are rising even more, so actually people will be able to borrow less,” says Montlake.

Katie Herbert, 32, and her partner are renting while they try to buy a home in the South East. The stamp duty cut means they will save £2,500 when they purchase. But this will do little to outweigh the double hit of soaring mortgage rates and rapid house price growth that has been driven by a shortage of supply.

“On every house we have put an offer on to date, we have been outbid. We went to view a house last week in Reading with an asking price at £485,000. We offered £495,000 as we knew there were others bidding. It ended up selling at £540,000,” Herbert says.

The market is at a tipping point. House price growth has been maintained partly because buyers can lock in mortgage offers for six month periods. The 15.5pc house price growth rate recorded in July reflected sales that were agreed four or five months earlier, with mortgage offers that were issued even earlier – long before the Bank Rate hit its new high of 2.25pc on Thursday.

But these high rates are now curbing the amounts new buyers can offer on a property. “Every time we go and see a house, we ask our mortgage broker what our monthly costs would look like if we offer, and almost on a weekly basis that is going up.

“Six months ago, we had a budget of £500,000 to £520,000. Now we are looking at £475,000 to £485,000,” says Herbert.

This means rising interest rates have already cut their maximum offer by £35,000 – a drop of 7pc. That means the £2,500 tax saving will do little to help them. “If they put another zero on it, then maybe.”

Stamp duty savings will only offset a sixth of mortgage rate rises

If Thursday’s Bank Rate rise is passed on directly to mortgage rates, the monthly mortgage bill for a buyer purchasing an average UK home with a two-year fix will rise to £1,188, according to analysis by Hamptons.

This will be £294 per month more than if they had purchased with a mortgage offer in December, before the rate rises began.

Over the course of their two-year deal, this means they would pay an extra £7,056 in interest. The £2,500 saving will not go far at all: even with stamp duty cut, buying a house will cost them £4,556 more simply in interest than nine months ago.

And mortgage bills are forecast to rise even higher. Earlier this week, markets had priced in a Bank Rate peak of 4.5pc in 2023. This would push the monthly mortgage bill on an average-priced home to £1,482 – an extra £14,112 over the two-year period, which would be nearly six times more than their stamp duty saving.

Interest rates are now expected to hit 5.6pc because of this Budget

But this 4.5pc forecast is already out of date. Analysts have warned that the policies announced in the Budget will further fan inflation and in turn push the Bank of England to raise rates even higher. On Friday, after the Budget was announced, markets had priced in a Bank Rate peak of 5.6pc.

Andrew Wishart, of the analysis firm Capital Economics, says: “The market reaction to the announcement suggests that mortgage rates of over 6pc are now a distinct possibility, which would leave house prices more overvalued than in 2007.”

The stamp duty saving will help to boost buyers’ deposits because it must be paid upfront, Wishart says. “But it will be nowhere near enough to offset the hit to demand from further rises in mortgage rates. While the consensus is for house prices to flat line, we are increasingly convinced a significant correction is coming.”

In August, new buyer inquiries fell at the fastest rate recorded since April 2020, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, a professional body. Excluding the Covid housing market shut down, this was the biggest drop since the global financial crisis.

In September, GfK’s consumer confidence index hit -49 – the lowest rating on record since the metric began in 1974.

Forecasts of a global housing downturn

The forecasts for house price falls are part of wider expectations of a global housing market downturn, as central banks scramble to tackle soaring inflation.

Earlier this week, Jerome Powell, chair of America’s Federal Reserve, warned that America’s housing market boom would reverse, as the central bank raised interest rates by a further 0.75 percentage points.

Mortgage rates in the United States have already exceeded 6pc. Prices have not fallen yet, but sales have fallen for seven consecutive months. Capital Economics has forecast a 5pc price drop.

The super-hot pandemic-era housing markets are now feeling the crunch across the world. House prices in New Zealand fell by 11pc between their peak in November and July, according to the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand. Capital Economics has forecast a 20pc drop in Canada, a 15pc drop in Australia, and a 10pc to 15pc fall in Sweden – to name a few.

Should the tax cuts have gone further?

Kwarteng’s move roughly brought the nil-rate bands in line with house price growth since they were last changed (the £125,000 nil-rate was set in 2006 and the first-time buyer nil-rate was introduced in 2017).

But the Chancellor did not adjust the higher bands accordingly. Instead, the lowest stamp duty band has been wiped out. This means that the lowest rate is now 5pc, when previously it was 2pc.

Many are underwhelmed by the tax cuts. Matt Henderson, of Strutt & Parker estate agents, is calling for a much larger overhaul.

“A full restructuring of the system is needed in order to further reduce the barriers for first-time buyers entering the market and to create liquidity around downsizers releasing underutilised stock back into the market.”

Richard Donnell, of property website Zoopla, says: “If we are to significantly mobilise the housing market, greater changes are needed to offset the impact of higher mortgage rates.”

Kwarteng should have gone much further, says Hudson.

“We are rapidly moving beyond a point where £2,500 or even £5,000 makes much difference,” says Hudson.

“Stamp duty is a stupid tax, but these changes are slightly underwhelming. A lot of people were expecting something much bigger. The Government estimates these changes will encourage 29,000 more people to move house. That's almost nothing.”

Latest Stories

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Junior Hoilett to captain Canada against Qatar in Vienna men's soccer friendly

    In the absence of the injured Atiba Hutchinson, David (Junior) Hoilett will captain Canada against Qatar in an international friendly against Qatar on Friday in Vienna. The 39-year-old Hutchinson, Canada's all-time men's caps leader with 97 senior appearances, has been sidelined by a bone bruise suffered in pre-season with Turkey's Besiktas. The 32-year-old Hoilett takes over the captain's armband in his 48th appearance for Canada. "He'll lead the team out," Herdman said Thursday. "He's in wonde

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • AP source: MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-2

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Achonwa, Carleton, Nurse headline Canada's roster for Women’s Basketball World Cup

    SYDNEY, Australia — WNBA players Natalie Achonwa, Bridget Carleton and Kia Nurse headline Canada's roster for the upcoming FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup. Canada Basketball revealed its roster Monday for the tournament that starts Thursday in Sydney, following a training camp in Edmonton and series of exhibition games in Australia this month. Canada is in a tough Group B for the World Cup. They'll open against Serbia on Sept. 22 local time (or Sept. 21, 11 p.m. ET). They'll then play France,

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Canadian women face Fiji in final international test before Rugby World Cup

    SUVA, Fiji — Canada plays its final test match ahead of next month's Women's Rugby World Cup when it takes on Fiji on Friday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. The third-ranked Canadians are en route to New Zealand, where they open Pool B play against No. 13 Japan on Oct. 9 (New Zealand time) before facing No. 5 Italy and the sixth-ranked U.S. Fiji, ranked 21st in the world, is in Pool C with top-ranked England, No. 4 France and No. 11 South Africa. Canada coach Kevin Rouet calls the Fiji test “our fi