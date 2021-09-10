Why Squalane and Hyaluronic Acid Are a Match Made in Anti-Aging Skincare Heaven

Much like death and taxes, seeing changes in our skin as we grow older is inevitable.

But don't get it twisted: aging is a gift that not enough of us appreciate. However, we'd be lying if we said most of us don't want to look our best as the years go on.

That's why carving out a proper skincare routine is as vital as making sure you're using products with powerful ingredients that wield results. Two such ingredients are squalane and hyaluronic acid.

Both of these goodies are great to use on their own, but together, they're one hell of a power couple, especially when it comes to keeping your skin's moisture barrier in check.

So let's take a quick second to learn more about the dynamic duo.

What Are the Main Benefits of Squalane?

"Squalane — which is the vegan version of squalene — has wonderful hydrating properties and maintains our skin's own moisture barrier," triple board-certified dermatologist and Terasana Clinical's Skintellectual Dr. Mamina Turegan shares with InStyle. "Our skin naturally produces squalene (with an "e"), but production decreases as we age."

Fortunately, squalane (with an "a") absorbs well into skin and helps to replenishes lipids with no side effects. Plus, it's non-comedogenic, and has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and microbiome-nourishing properties, according to Dr. Turegan.

What Are the Main Benefits of Hyaluronic Acid?

Ever been out all day in the summer, on a blazing hot day, then come back home and thanked God you stored a few water bottles in the fridge the night before so you can feel alive again? Think of hyaluronic acid as that same type of water storage — but for your skin.

"Hyaluronic acid is important for moisturizing and maintaining elasticity in the skin," explains Dr. Turegan. "Our skin also naturally has hyaluronic acid. It serves as a humectant, meaning that it pulls in water or moisture in skin cells, which allows the skin to feel more hydrated and 'plump.' This not only gives your skin the moisture and glow, but it can also diminish fine lines in the skin."

Why Should I Pair These Two Ingredients Together?

Simple: the two work together as a team to help draw in moisture, then lock it in.

"While hyaluronic acid pulls in water to hydrate the cells, the squalane serves more to build the moisture barrier and keep the hydration in the skin, as opposed to evaporating," Dr. Turegan shares. "I recommend using a hyaluronic acid serum, then layering the squalane on top of that."

What Type of Skin Ailments Can Hyaluronic Acid and Squalane Relieve?

Pretty much anything that has to do with, or stems from, dryness. Dr. Turegan adds that squalane itself can help to soothe sunburns, treat acne (because of its anti-inflammatory properties) and can even be used for dry cuticles and nails. Hyaluronic acid, on the other hand, can help with wound healing.

Both ingredients can also be used to hydrate dry hair.

Which Skin Types Are These Ingredients Most Beneficial For?

Any and everyone who can get their hands on them, pretty much.

"Even acne prone, oily, or sensitive skin would benefit from squalane and hyaluronic acid," the derm shares, adding that it's also helpful for anti-aging. "There are serums that make higher concentrations of hyaluronic acid that would be more helpful with advancing age to help replenish the natural hyaluronic acid that we naturally lose with age and to help diminish the appearance of fine."

Is There a Catch?

Nope! It's really not too good to be true — unless you're just not a fan of oils in the case of squalane. But luckily, you'll still have options.

"There are still plenty of creams, lotions, or gel-based moisturizers that incorporate squalene into the product," says Dr. Turegan. "But not all squalane is also created equal. I would look for squalane derived from sugar cane — as opposed to olives or sharks — since it is more consistent in quality and is more sustainable. With hyaluronic acid, I do recommend adding a separate occlusive moisturizer layer over the hyaluronic acid product, which allows it to keep the moisture in place. This is more important for those with dry skin."

Another plus? Both of these ingredients are non-irritating, even if you have sensitive skin.

