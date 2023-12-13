Why Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Could Be Worth Watching

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the AIM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Springfield Properties’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Springfield Properties Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Springfield Properties seems to be fairly priced at around 6.76% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Springfield Properties today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £0.69, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Springfield Properties’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Springfield Properties?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Springfield Properties, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 6.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SPR’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SPR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Springfield Properties (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Springfield Properties, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

