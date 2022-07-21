Why spare tyres became a thing of the past – and what it means for you

Breakdown service callouts to puncture-stranded cars that have a manufacturer inflation kit instead of a full-size or even a spacesaver spare wheel have jumped six-fold in the past six years.

The dramatic increase, revealed exclusively to Telegraph Cars by the AA, shows that last year its patrols attended 134,519 punctures on cars with no spare wheel. That’s up from 63,329 in 2020. There were only 22,505 callouts to similarly stranded drivers in 2016.

The boom in flat tyre-related rescues comes after car makers are increasingly removing spare wheels from their cars. According to What Car? less than one in 10 motors (8 per cent) has a full-size spare wheel. Nine in 10 have either skinny “get you home” spacesaver spares, inflation kits or run-flat tyres.

Why do cars no longer have a spare wheel?

Several reasons have combined to encourage car makers to do away with the traditional spare tyre. First there’s nothing in law to say a car must have a spare wheel. And if it does have one, it doesn’t have to be roadworthy. Tyre maker Continental says around a third of spare wheels (30 per cent) aren’t fit for purpose when owners come to use them.

Second, a full-size spare wheel and tyre for a car with 17-inch wheels weighs between 15 and 18kg. This comes at a time when car makers are spending millions to shave grams off the weight of their cars to reduce fuel consumption and harmful emissions or increase battery range.

Third, a spare wheel takes up loads of room. That space in the boot, manufacturers reason, can be put to better use as storage or to house the battery in hybrid cars.

Lastly, a spare wheel and tyre is expensive – around £200. Cynics might say replacing them with a £30 bottle of sealant inflates the manufacturer’s bottom line. Those makers claim it enables them to keep the cars’ prices down.

What’s the alternative to a spare?

SSR or self-supporting runflat tyres is one of the alternatives to a full-sized spare wheel and tyre. These feature a super-stiff sidewall that can support the car even with no air in the tyre. But drivers have criticised them for making their car’s ride harsher over our pockmarked roads.

The alternative is a sealant kit. These comprise a 450ml bottle of sealant plus a compressor. The compressor pumps the sealant into the tyre. The idea is that the sealant finds the hole and temporarily plugs it.

According to manufacturers, the sealant will make holes up to 6mm in diameter airtight and last for 125 miles at a top speed of 50mph.

What it means if you have a puncture

We recently had a puncture in a test car after slipping off the edge of a poorly maintained rural road.

The hybrid Lexus has an inflation kit as standard. I inserted the sealant bottle into the compressor, plugged into the car’s power outlet and began pumping. Within seconds it was obvious the sealant wasn’t working. Lexus Assist (actually the AA) it was.

Following a lonely 50-minute wait, half on a verge of a fast country road with cars speeding past at up to 60mph, the fourth emergency service arrived. Once they removed the tyre it was obvious no amount of sealant would have filled the gash to the inner sidewall.

The AA fitted a space saver spare (vans now carry a universal attachment that fits a ‘multi-spare’ space saver to any car) so we could drive to a nearby garage. In total, I lost 90 minutes from my day.

If the car had a spare wheel, I could have changed it in 15 minutes which would have given me at least an hour of my life back. More importantly, I’d have spent about an hour less kicking my heels just a metre or so away from speeding cars.

What the breakdown operator says

AA spokesman Luke Bosdet told us: “It’s fine for cars not to have a spare wheel until the driver has a puncture. Then they realise that not having a spare can make life difficult if the sealant doesn’t fix it. These sealants will work but only in the right circumstances. And if they don’t work you have no alternative but to call your breakdown operator.

“We know from experience that there’s nothing worse than hanging around a busy roadside longer than you need to. A lot of people don’t consider what they might do if they get a puncture and don’t have a spare wheel. I always have a spare on my list of must-haves when I’m looking to change my car.”

Extra expense

Although tyres that have had foam sealant used in them can technically be repaired, tyre technicians hate doing it. This is because they have to clean the sticky sealant out of the tyre before they can get to work.

Once they’ve done that, they might find the tyre is so damaged internally from the initial puncture and driving on it with the foam that it has to be thrown away anyway.

In addition to probably buying a new tyre, you’ll also have to replace the sealant bottle which will cost up to £30.

And it’s not widely publicised that sealant bottles need to be replaced every four to five years because the goo inside the container gradually dries out and becomes useless, which is an important factor on the used market and for those with older models.

What about the spacesaver spare?

There appears to be no hard and fast policy for manufacturers. Some favour run-flat tyres but Skoda is more typical. Its Kodiaq SUV has a spacesaver spare as standard. On other models, an inflation kit comes with the car.

However, owners can purchase a spacesaver from Skoda as an option. For an Octavia, this will cost £210. A spokesman told us: “Across the brand, 30 per cent of buyers choose the spare wheel option, which is proportionally high for an option.”

It would appear a lot of people are already quite rightly distrustful of inflation kits.

