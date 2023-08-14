Why South Korea’s cosmetic surgery empire is both a source of pride and pain

The renewed drive to bring more medical tourists to South Korea is also casting a new spotlight on the country’s difficult relationship with beauty ideals - JUNG YEON-JE/AFP

South Korea is set to ease its immigration procedures for tourists seeking cosmetic surgery as the nation attempts to capitalise on the growing international popularity of K-pop and K-beauty trends.

A recently announced goal by the ministry of health and welfare to attract some 700,000 medical tourists by 2027 is a boost to the East Asian nation’s cosmetic surgery empire, which is still struggling to recover after the pandemic.

Industry bodies hope at least 15 per cent of the government’s 700,000 benchmark will be made up of travellers seeking beautification procedures, pushing the 2019 figure of about 90,000 cosmetic surgery tourists up to a new high of 110,000.

But the renewed promotional drive is also casting a new spotlight on the country’s difficult relationship with beauty ideals.

On the one hand, it highlights the global brand power of Korean cosmetics and the excellence of the country’s surgeons – both a source of national pride – while on the other, it acts as a reminder of the unrealistic standards and fierce competition that undermine the self-esteem of many young Koreans.

South Korea's cosmetic surgery industry is pulling in customers from across the world thanks to its pioneering techniques and skilled surgeons - JUNG YEON-JE/AFP

South Korea is often dubbed the “plastic surgery capital of the world,” boasting the highest number of cosmetic surgeons per capita than anywhere else on the planet, beating the US and Brazil to the top spot. Estimates by Expert Market Research put its market value at $1.95 billion during 2018-22.

According to a Statista survey in 2020, 25 per cent of 19-29-year-old and 31 per cent of 30-39-year-old Korean women had undergone some form of plastic surgery.

And a recent poll by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute also suggests an appetite to travel to Korea for its pioneering techniques and skilled surgeons. Nearly half of 1,200 surveyed international patients said their exposure to Korean culture made them want to go, reported the Korea Times.

The influence of K-pop and K-dramas was one of the biggest draws, said Dr Lee Ik-jun, president of the Korean Association of Plastic Surgeons, in an interview. “Also, the quality and level of Korean cosmetic surgery is the best in the world.”

However, Koreans have a love/hate view of the industry which is enmeshed in complicated societal pressures about the “perfect” image requirements for going to college, entering the workplace or even finding a marriage partner.

In popular culture, widely documented Korean beauty standards prioritise having a small, youthful V-shaped face, symmetrical eyebrows, a very slim body, and double eyelids.

Doctors and nurses perform a cosmetic procedure at a plastic surgery hospital in Seoul - ED JONES/AFP

Double eyelid surgery, as defined by Stanford Medicine, “creates an eyelid crease resulting in a larger and more symmetric, almond-shaped eye,” and is one of the most popular in Korea.

Jennifer, now in her thirties and who asked to remain anonymous, said gaining a place at her “dream” university wasn’t enough for her family, who pressured her to have double eyelid surgery before she embarked on her course.

“I knew that I wasn’t pretty enough but I was satisfied with my own appearance. But my mum and my grandmother seemed unhappy with how I looked before I had the surgery,” she said. “I was pushed to feel grateful that my parents could afford the surgery cost even though I never asked them for it.”

She was happy with the result although still upset that it had not been her decision.

But before she started her first job at a large corporation, her mum coerced her into another surgery, this time for liposuction on her legs. “It was so painful and I had to hide my legs for a while,” she said.

Jennifer said many teenagers felt compelled to do the eyelid surgery at a young age. “Many teenagers are influenced by peer pressure or their parents,” she said, adding that waiting could be worse.

South Korea is known as the 'plastic surgery capital of the world' - JUNG YEON-JE/AFP

“If you’re doing your surgery in the middle of your campus life or after you start your first full time job, more people will talk about you online or while they’re having beers. It’s much better to do it before jumping into a new stage of your life.”

Dr Lee Ik-jun said double eyelid surgery was particularly popular among teenage students, adding that the younger generation was now also expressing more individuality – sometimes requesting imbalanced eyelids to look more natural.

He said while he had seen cases of children being dragged to clinics by their parents, no-one could be forced to undergo the process.

Although the double eyelid procedure is routine and generally safe – though there can be rare side effects, such as losing the ability to close your eyes – carrying out face-altering surgery on minors does raise ethical questions.

“These are children who have agency but also they are socialised by their parents, by these doctors, by advertisements, by their peers,” said Kelly Reddy-Best, a professor at Iowa State University.

“The adults also have responsibility to help them renegotiate and reframe beauty ideals to make them broader and understand their bodies as perfect.”

In 2021, Prof Reddy-Best and her colleague Eunji Choi published a paper on beauty ideals in South Korean fashion media which critically examined imagery in CeCi, a former Korean monthly magazine.

They found that typically Caucasian aesthetics such as double eyelids and lighter hair were prevalent.

However, as to what was possibly driving the growing popularity of cosmetic surgery, Prof. Reddy-Best pointed to the mid-20th century “Festinger’s theory of social comparison,” which explains how the closer you look to someone, the more likely you are to compare yourself and try to emulate them.

Elise Hu, an American journalist who recently published ‘Flawless’, a book that examines the Korean beauty industry, argues that double eyelid procedures have been popularised by influences closer to home, like the Chinese actress Liu Xue Hua and Korean star Hwang Shin-Hye.

The idea that Koreans are seeking to surgically “westernise” their appearance or eyes is a “colonialist notion,” she writes, pointing out that about half of East Asians are already born with double eyelids.

Those who operated on their eyes sought “the facial features of other East Asians,” she adds.

Ms Hu also highlights the vastly complicated – and idiosyncratic – evolution of Korean beauty standards, some of which are found in the search for a unique identity in post-war Korea, while others are more rooted in centuries-old traditions and beauty rituals.

Historians cite the Joseon period, from the 14th century to 1910, as the foundation for the Korean beauty standard of “looking natural,” she writes.

Meanwhile, Korea’s plastic and cosmetic surgeons argue their profession helps to level the playing field in a society where education and the job market is already fiercely competitive and people are often judged on appearance.

“If somebody’s self-esteem is raised through surgery making them more handsome or pretty, I believe that is optimistic,” said Dr Lee.

“Koreans are much more sensitive about how they look and care more about their appearance. This has led to more surgery and higher competition,” said Dr Chang Hak, president of the Korean Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons.

“Of course, too much cosmetic surgery if it is unnecessary is a bad thing, and we have regulations. But if you can make yourself look better and it makes you feel better then I see this as a positive.”

