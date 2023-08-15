Why South Carolina’s players are heaping praise on Dowell Loggains’ impact

Spencer Rattler didn’t want to reveal too many details of how South Carolina’s offense might look in 2023. But one thing is for certain: He’s excited.

“This is the best camp I’ve been a part of,” Rattler said. “Offensively, I love everything we’re doing. I don’t feel any growing pains myself. The group has been gelling. We’re playing fast.”

The hiring of offensive coordinator Dowel Loggains was a decision met with praise, and some slight concern, among the South Carolina faithful. Loggains came in with a reputation as a great coach, having worked for years in the NFL and leading an offense at Arkansas that upended the Gamecocks 44-30 last year — perhaps better in their eyes to have him help out in Columbia than elsewhere in the SEC.

But Rattler and the offense found such a beautiful groove at the end of the regular season last year. Could having to adjust to a new coach derail their progress?

Talking to South Carolina’s offensive personnel, that question seems to be a nonissue. They’ve heralded Loggains as a player’s coach who takes great care to put his athletes in the best positions for success.

The key to that success lies in Loggains’ ability to simplify the mental side of the offense, allowing guys to play fast, running back Dakereon Joyner told reporters last week.

Josh Simon loves the system Loggains has implemented, first for slightly selfish reasons – “I like it a lot, man, ‘cause he feeds me the rock,” he said Tuesday, jauntily through a big grin — but also for the way Loggains coaches the offense as a whole.

Yes, he may spend more time with the quarterbacks. But when the offense sits down and watches film together, he makes sure to pay special attention to every position group.

“If he catches it, he coaches it,” Simon said.

Rattler also gave an assessment of the offense in Saturday’s closed scrimmage. He said the unit looked explosive, allowed the quarterbacks to throw for “a lot of yards” and didn’t turn the ball over — a chief concern for the signal caller this offseason. One thing they could have been better with, he said, was finishing at a higher rate in the red zone.

Trey Knox, the tight end from Arkansas who transferred to South Carolina this year, last week said he’s seen Loggains come into his own since arriving in Columbia. He’s become more vocal during practice, which in turn pumps up the players.

“I love it,” he said. “He brings us a certain kind of fire and this juice to our side of the ball.”