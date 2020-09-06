Why the Sony Xperia 1 II Smartphone Is Great for Audio and Camera Aficionados

From Best Products

Sony’s range-topping Xperia 1 II Android smartphone offers a curious mix of cutting-edge and old-school tech. The highlights include camera technology from Sony’s industry-leading Alpha and CineAlta products, a 4K OLED display with industry-leading pixel density, and a standard audio jack, to name a few. The last bit is especially noteworthy — because these days, it’s next-to-impossible to encounter one on a high-end phone.



I spent a couple of weeks with a Sony Xperia 1 II as a daily driver and enjoyed its design, craftsmanship, hardware performance, and stock Android experience. I believe that even though it’s steeply priced and far from perfect, the smartphone is a noteworthy alternative to today’s high-end offerings from Samsung and OnePlus, especially for photography and audio enthusiasts. Here’s why:

Key Specs

• Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

• 6.-inch 4K OLED display HDR compatibility

• Triple camera with 12 MP main, 12 MP telephoto with 3-times magnification optical zoom, 12 MP ultra wide, phase-detection autofocus; 8 MP selfie camera

• 8 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of expandable storage

• 4,000 mAh, fast wired and wireless charging

• Built-in stereo speakers, standard audio jack with bundled wired earbuds, waterproof body with IP68 rating

• No 5G network connectivity













A Feature-Packed Camera Experience

Developed in collaboration with the team behind Sony’s outstanding Alpha mirrorless cameras, the triple camera of the Xperia 1 II is packed with next-level tech and features. In addition to a massive image sensor, the setup includes a phase-detection autofocus with mind-boggling speed (as little as 0.03 seconds), as well as the ability to track the eyes of humans and animals.

The camera’s ZEISS optics are just as remarkable. I tip my hat to Sony for giving the main and the zoom cameras lenses with focal lengths of 24 and 70 millimeters respectively, matching those of a legendary G-Master lens for full-frame Alpha cameras. The ultra wide camera, on the other hand, has a 16-millimeter focal length that’s also popular among photography enthusiasts.

Sony’s camera interface is just as impressive as the hardware. Alongside an app with a standard layout for casual users, Sony has included a Photo Pro mode with layout and features inspired by Alpha cameras. Avid photographers can manually adjust a plethora of settings, including the shutter speed, the ISO, and the focus.



And then there’s the camera’s hardware shutter button that’s conveniently located at the device’s top right corner in landscape mode. You can choose between launching the camera app or directly snapping a photo by long-pressing it. There’s also an option to lock focus by tapping on the button, just like you would on a Sony point-and-shoot or mirrorless snapper.

